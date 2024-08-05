St Johnstone captain Kyle Cameron hails Benji Kimpioka progress – three years after their last game together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone captain Kyle Cameron hails Benji Kimpioka progress – three years after their last game together

Cameron and Kimpioka were team-mates at Torquay United in 2020/21.

By Fraser Mackie
Benji Kimpioka.
Benji Kimpioka has impressed at St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Kyle Cameron is thrilled to see how Benji Kimpioka has blossomed into a Scottish top flight striker – three years on from their last league match together.

Cameron, St Johnstone’s new captain, and on-form striker Kimpioka will be key figures tonight as the Premiership campaign kicks off against Aberdeen.

At Torquay in 2020/21, when the pair first teamed up, they were trying to impress in an ultimately unsuccessful National League promotion attempt.

Ex-Newcastle prospect Cameron was in his third and final season with the Gulls.

Kimpioka had also left the north east, on a loan from Sunderland, and failed to score in 10 outings.

Kyle Cameron (left) is the new St Johnstone captain.
St Johnstone captain Kyle Cameron (left). Image: PPA

It was the first of two underwhelming non-league loans as the bright promise Kimpioka showed for the Black Cats as a teen continued to dim.

The Swede found his way to Perth via a spell back home with AIK Solna and Cameron loves what he sees today.

Cameron said: “Benji is doing really well. Five goals already this season and playing with loads of confidence.

“It’s great to see because, when I first met him, you could tell there was a really good player in there.

“He was a very raw, young boy who had to learn a lot about the game and develop.

“He’s always had that electric pace. Now I can see he’s a lot more composed and knows how to use his assets much better.

“He’s a more clever and smarter player. He knows when to run and how to time his runs.

Benji Kimpioka scores to make it 2-0 against Morton.
Benji Kimpioka has scored five goals in four Premier Sports Cup appearances for St Johnstone this season. Image: SNS

“He was clinical in the cup and scored all kinds of goals. Benji isn’t one-dimensional; he can do lots of different things and has that killer instinct all good strikers need.

“Hopefully he keeps his form going into the league – and gets even better.”

Saints defenders were under intense strain last season to eke out points while the side struggled to score.

Cameron didn’t dig too deeply into the recent past when completing his loan switch from Notts County.

Purely looking at the present, the centre half is impressed by Craig Levein’s striker provision.

Kyle Cameron (left) is the new St Johnstone captain.
St Johnstone’s Kyle Cameron. Image: SNS.

Cameron, 27, said: “I didn’t look back at too much because you don’t want to get bogged down and lost in the same mindset.

“I think we’ve a decent mix of strikers here. There’s real pace in Benji and Adama (Sidibeh).

“Nicky Clark has always scored goals and we’ve Uche (Ikpeazu) to come back from injury. There’s an abundance of quality.

“As a defender, that firepower is good. If you have a lot of threats in your team, that eases the burden on everyone.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Kyle Cameron, Aaron Essel and Benji Kimpioka will all be key men for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone 2024/25 predictions: League position and key players as Perth club enter the…
Benji Kimpioka has been scoring plenty of goals early in the season.
Benji Kimpioka lifts lid on summer boot camp with brothers that has brought him…
St Johnstone chairman Geoff Brown has passed the baton to Adam Webb.
Craig Levein aims to crown St Johnstone's Geoff Brown tribute night with win over…
Craig Levein should have more money to spend in the transfer window.
Craig Levein 'hopeful' St Johnstone firefighting stint is over as boss hails 'off the…
St Johnstone's Kyle Cameron.
Kyle Cameron: Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone will be a big step-up but I'm…
A head and shoulders shot of Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals August transfer window strategy
St Johnstone's Andre Raymond was forced off with an injury against East Fife.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals Andre Raymond injury timescale and gives details on…
Lewis Neilson spent his previous loan with Partick Thistle.
Lewis Neilson ready to get started with St Johnstone in league opener against Aberdeen
Craig Levein should have more money to spend in the transfer window.
St Johnstone set to bank over £250k after Rangers Premier Sports Cup tie is…
Jamie Doran is making a documentary on St Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning filmmaker Jamie Doran reveals it will be access all areas in 'warts…

Conversation