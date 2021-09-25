Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee’s Lord Provost to recognise pandemic heroes with new certificate

By Emma O'Neill
September 25 2021, 8.54am Updated: September 25 2021, 9.10am
Dundee covid heroes
The Lord Provost Ian Borthwick will be awarding people certificates. Kris Miller

Dundee City Council are celebrating the local heroes who have gone above and beyond for their community during the pandemic.

Nominations are now open for an award which will celebrate individuals who went the extra mile during the past 18 months.

Locals are being asked to nominate people as a thank you for all their hard work.

And the nominees will be presented with a certificate of gratitude from Dundee’s Lord Provost Ian Borthwick.

Dundee covid heroes
The certificates will be awarded to those who have gone “over and above” during the pandemic. Dundee City Council

The Lord Provost said: “Everyone who responded to the pandemic has been a hero, but some people have really gone above and beyond.

“I want to take the opportunity to formally thank these individuals and award them with a certificate on behalf of the people of Dundee for their efforts.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been difficult for us all and a lot has happened since March 2020.

“However, it takes real courage and selflessness for anyone to think of others in a time like this.

“Nominations are open and I would urge those who know anyone who has made a real difference to their community to put them forward to recognise all of their hard work.”

Recognising community heroes

Many volunteers throughout Dundee stepped up last year during lockdown to help their friends, neighbours and other members of their community who may have needed it.

Mr Borthwick added: “The city has really come together and supported one another at the most difficult periods of Covid.

“It’s important that we recognise the volunteers and individuals who have helped others throughout.

“There are members of our community who have gone all out for the benefit of others and it’s only right that they’re nominated for a Certificate of Appreciation.

“I’ve heard some of the heartening stories about support being made available within sections of our city and the acts of kindness taking place during very challenging and unprecedented circumstances.

“We want to share these efforts further and highlight the individuals who have helped Dundee through the pandemic.”

You can nominate your hero here, until October 22.

You can also nominate your local heroes across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth for The Courier’s new Community Champion award.

Whether they’re out picking up litter in the rain, delivering shopping to elderly neighbours or cutting grass for everyone in their street, we think they should be celebrated.

Do you know someone who makes a difference?

If so, let us know by emailing community@thecourier.co.uk

