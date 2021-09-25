Dundee’s Lord Provost to recognise pandemic heroes with new certificate

Dundee City Council are celebrating the local heroes who have gone above and beyond for their community during the pandemic.

Nominations are now open for an award which will celebrate individuals who went the extra mile during the past 18 months.

Locals are being asked to nominate people as a thank you for all their hard work.

And the nominees will be presented with a certificate of gratitude from Dundee’s Lord Provost Ian Borthwick.

The Lord Provost said: “Everyone who responded to the pandemic has been a hero, but some people have really gone above and beyond.

“I want to take the opportunity to formally thank these individuals and award them with a certificate on behalf of the people of Dundee for their efforts.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been difficult for us all and a lot has happened since March 2020.

“However, it takes real courage and selflessness for anyone to think of others in a time like this.

“Nominations are open and I would urge those who know anyone who has made a real difference to their community to put them forward to recognise all of their hard work.”

Recognising community heroes

Many volunteers throughout Dundee stepped up last year during lockdown to help their friends, neighbours and other members of their community who may have needed it.

Mr Borthwick added: “The city has really come together and supported one another at the most difficult periods of Covid.

“It’s important that we recognise the volunteers and individuals who have helped others throughout.

“There are members of our community who have gone all out for the benefit of others and it’s only right that they’re nominated for a Certificate of Appreciation.

“I’ve heard some of the heartening stories about support being made available within sections of our city and the acts of kindness taking place during very challenging and unprecedented circumstances.

“We want to share these efforts further and highlight the individuals who have helped Dundee through the pandemic.”

You can nominate your hero here, until October 22.

You can also nominate your local heroes across Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth for The Courier’s new Community Champion award.

Whether they’re out picking up litter in the rain, delivering shopping to elderly neighbours or cutting grass for everyone in their street, we think they should be celebrated.

Do you know someone who makes a difference?

If so, let us know by emailing community@thecourier.co.uk