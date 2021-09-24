Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Changes to Covid-19 vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds in Tayside

By Neil Henderson
September 24 2021, 5.45pm Updated: September 25 2021, 9.19am
Changes to NHS Tayside's Covid-19 vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds will come into force from Monday.
NHS Tayside is to stop the drop-in vaccinations and move to an appointment only system from September 27.

The health authority said there had been a great response to the drop-in vaccinations programme which ends on Sunday.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside, said: “All jabs for the 12 to 15-year-olds are now moving to appointment only from Monday, September 27.

“Blue letters have been sent out in the post with appointments for your nearest vaccination centre.”

They added that appointments could also be rearranged using the details on the appointment letter if the original date could not be met.

Following the closure of the Caird Hall as a community vaccination centre, Dundee residents will now be invited to attend for vaccination at Dundee House.

This will be a temporary venue while work is ongoing to set up the new vaccination centre in the City Centre.

For those severely immunosuppressed and needing a third dose, blue letters have been sent out in the post with appointments for your nearest vaccination centre.

These can also be rearranged using the details in the letter if the scheduled appointment is not suitable.

Meanwhile, those severely immunosuppressed living in Dundee will be invited to attend either Dundee House or Ninewells Outpatient Department for their vaccination.

In addition, from September 27, anyone aged over 16 who has not had a first or second dose of the vaccine only will be able to attend any of the drop-in clinics across Tayside.

However, they are being advised that Dundee House is appointment only as there are no drop-in facility at this venue.

Anyone over 16 who needs a first or second dose can email tay.c19vaxlocalenquiries@nhs.scot or call 01382 423108 to book an appointment at Dundee House.

Drop-ins from week beginning 27 September will take place at:

Dewars Centre, Perth, 7-days-a-week, 11am-5pm

Atholl Leisure Centre, Pitlochry, Monday 27 September & Sunday 3 October, 11am-5pm

Blairgowrie Town Hall, Saturday 2 & Sunday 3 October, 11am-5pm

Reid Hall, Forfar, 7-days-a-week, 11am-5pm

Arbroath Community Centre, 7-days-a-week, 11am-5pm

Montrose Town Hall, 7-days-a-week, 11am-5pm

 

