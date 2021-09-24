Changes to Covid-19 vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds in Tayside

A change to how Covid-19 vaccinations are administered to 12 to 15-year-olds across Tayside is to come into force from Monday.

NHS Tayside is to stop the drop-in vaccinations and move to an appointment only system from September 27.

The health authority said there had been a great response to the drop-in vaccinations programme which ends on Sunday.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside, said: “All jabs for the 12 to 15-year-olds are now moving to appointment only from Monday, September 27.

“Blue letters have been sent out in the post with appointments for your nearest vaccination centre.”

They added that appointments could also be rearranged using the details on the appointment letter if the original date could not be met.

Following the closure of the Caird Hall as a community vaccination centre, Dundee residents will now be invited to attend for vaccination at Dundee House.

This will be a temporary venue while work is ongoing to set up the new vaccination centre in the City Centre.

For those severely immunosuppressed and needing a third dose, blue letters have been sent out in the post with appointments for your nearest vaccination centre.

These can also be rearranged using the details in the letter if the scheduled appointment is not suitable.

Meanwhile, those severely immunosuppressed living in Dundee will be invited to attend either Dundee House or Ninewells Outpatient Department for their vaccination.

In addition, from September 27, anyone aged over 16 who has not had a first or second dose of the vaccine only will be able to attend any of the drop-in clinics across Tayside.

However, they are being advised that Dundee House is appointment only as there are no drop-in facility at this venue.

Anyone over 16 who needs a first or second dose can email tay.c19vaxlocalenquiries@nhs.scot or call 01382 423108 to book an appointment at Dundee House.

Drop-ins from week beginning 27 September will take place at:

Dewars Centre, Perth, 7-days-a-week, 11am-5pm

Atholl Leisure Centre, Pitlochry, Monday 27 September & Sunday 3 October, 11am-5pm

Blairgowrie Town Hall, Saturday 2 & Sunday 3 October, 11am-5pm

Reid Hall, Forfar, 7-days-a-week, 11am-5pm

Arbroath Community Centre, 7-days-a-week, 11am-5pm

Montrose Town Hall, 7-days-a-week, 11am-5pm