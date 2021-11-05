Tayside Covid booster jab uptake among highest in Scotland

The uptake of the Covid booster jab in Tayside is among the highest in Scotland, with around 46% of those aged over 50 having come forward for their third vaccine.

NHS Tayside said the rollout of the booster programme was continuing among the most vulnerable, with more than 600,000 Covid and flu jabs planned between September and December.

So far around 93,000 boosters have been delivered in Tayside. This includes around 46% of those aged over 50, significantly higher than the Scottish average of 35%.

Meanwhile, 27% of eligible over 18s have had a booster, compared to 20% across Scotland. This puts NHS Tayside second of the mainland health boards.

NHS Tayside say their staff have given around 95,000 flu vaccines to those in at-risk groups so far. It means they are on track to offer everyone who is eligible their booster and flu vaccinations by mid-December.

NHS Tayside public health vaccination programme director Lynne Hamilton said vaccination staff had been working exceptionally hard to support the roll out.

I’m really proud of their commitment and dedication during such a busy and challenging time for us all Lynne Hamilton

“I’m really proud of their commitment and dedication during such a busy and challenging time for us all,” she said.

“It is truly humbling to see the extra mile all staff have, and continue to go, to protect our local population and I can’t personally thank all the teams and individuals involved enough.”

More than 815,000 jabs in Tayside since Covid vaccine was introduced

The health board said its teams have delivered more than 815,000 vaccinations since the beginning of the programme in December 2020.

“This includes first, second and third doses, booster jabs and flu jabs and really highlights the unprecedented scale of work undertaken in the last 12 months,” Lynne Hamilton said.

Letters will continue to be delivered for those eligible over the coming days so please don’t worry if you haven’t had an invite yet NHS Tayside

She added: “We are continuing to make great progress with the priority groups and are now vaccinating those aged 60-69 and over-16s with a health condition.

“Letters will continue to be delivered for those eligible over the coming days so please don’t worry if you haven’t had an invite yet.

“Those aged 50-59, unpaid carers, and people who live with someone who is immunosuppressed will soon be able to book their appointments online and we will share more information about this shortly.

“We have had fantastic support from the public so far and we really do appreciate their patience as we work through such a large and complex vaccination programme.”

For more information on the vaccination programme in Tayside, including drop-in clinics for first and second Covid-19 vaccines, visit www.vaccinationtayside.scot.nhs.uk.