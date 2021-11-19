Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Carol Vorderman visits Dundee for son’s graduation celebration

By Alasdair Clark
November 19 2021, 9.17pm
Carol and her son, Cameron
Carol and her son, Cameron

TV star Carol Vorderman joined proud parents and families in Dundee on Thursday to watch her son graduate from university.

Carol’s son, Cameron, graduated with his master’s in Animation and VFX at the Caird Hall in Dundee.

The proud mum joined others in the city to watch the graduations, taking to social media to congratulate Cameron and thank the University of Dundee for a “happy day”.

The former Countdown maths whizz has spoken previously about Cameron’s success after a difficult start.

Carol Vorderman Dundee graduation
Carol shared pictures of the happy day

Vorderman, 50, said Cameron had been branded “unreachable” as a child, with many schools rejecting him due to his “severe special educational needs”.

She said on Twitter that her family “never dreamed this day would come” after Cameron’s experiences as a young child.

Carol has said previously that Cameron would use his qualification to work in the gaming industry.

“Yesterday was such a special day. My boy Cameron graduated with his Master’s degree in Animation and VFX from Dundee University and I couldn’t be a prouder Mum.

“It was a wonderful day. Cameron has had severe learning difficulties and was in a special school for many years as a young child.

“We never dared to dream this day would come..a Master’s degree in science,” she said.

Speaking about her and Cameron’s experience, Carol told the Daily Mail it had been “utterly heartbreaking” to him rejected from school.

His first headteacher, she said, told her he would have to leave the school because of his behaviour.

“He said Cam was getting into little fights, was disruptive, a trouble-maker, basically,” she said.

“I took him around other schools – six, maybe seven – to see if they would take him, but when they heard the history, they all said no. He was deemed unteachable,” she said.

Cameron also spoke about his journey in education, saying: “I never thought I would get this far in life. That’s what pushed me to do it.

“After being told I would not achieve anything of significance, I started to believe it.

Students have been celebrating in the winter graduations this week

“I will keep on improving and achieving things that I never thought I would be able to, to spite the past version of myself.

“If you doubt yourself, just imagine the satisfaction of proving everyone and yourself wrong.

“I will tell you right now, it is very satisfying.”

30 best pictures as in-person Dundee University graduations return for first time in two years

More from The Courier