Carol Vorderman visits Dundee for son’s graduation celebration

TV star Carol Vorderman joined proud parents and families in Dundee on Thursday to watch her son graduate from university.

Carol’s son, Cameron, graduated with his master’s in Animation and VFX at the Caird Hall in Dundee.

The proud mum joined others in the city to watch the graduations, taking to social media to congratulate Cameron and thank the University of Dundee for a “happy day”.

The former Countdown maths whizz has spoken previously about Cameron’s success after a difficult start.

Vorderman, 50, said Cameron had been branded “unreachable” as a child, with many schools rejecting him due to his “severe special educational needs”.

She said on Twitter that her family “never dreamed this day would come” after Cameron’s experiences as a young child.

Carol has said previously that Cameron would use his qualification to work in the gaming industry.

“Yesterday was such a special day. My boy Cameron graduated with his Master’s degree in Animation and VFX from Dundee University and I couldn’t be a prouder Mum.

“It was a wonderful day. Cameron has had severe learning difficulties and was in a special school for many years as a young child.

And here is the moment….he's the ridiculously tall one (6'5")….ha

“We never dared to dream this day would come..a Master’s degree in science,” she said.

Speaking about her and Cameron’s experience, Carol told the Daily Mail it had been “utterly heartbreaking” to him rejected from school.

His first headteacher, she said, told her he would have to leave the school because of his behaviour.

“He said Cam was getting into little fights, was disruptive, a trouble-maker, basically,” she said.

And @dundeeuni did everyone proud…it was such a happy day for everyone ❤️❤️ thank you #graduation.

“I took him around other schools – six, maybe seven – to see if they would take him, but when they heard the history, they all said no. He was deemed unteachable,” she said.

Cameron also spoke about his journey in education, saying: “I never thought I would get this far in life. That’s what pushed me to do it.

“After being told I would not achieve anything of significance, I started to believe it.

“I will keep on improving and achieving things that I never thought I would be able to, to spite the past version of myself.

“If you doubt yourself, just imagine the satisfaction of proving everyone and yourself wrong.

“I will tell you right now, it is very satisfying.”