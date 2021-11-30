BREAKING: Council tax rise considered in Dundee amid £10m-plus financial black hole

An error occurred. Please try again.

Council tax could be set to rise in Dundee next year as the city council looks to plug a financial black hole of more than £10 million.

The local authority says estimates suggest the need to make cuts of between £10.4m and £14.7m in 2022/23.

It claims continuing concerns around the impact of Covid-19, Brexit, inflation and the availability of support grants are to blame.

But it comes in the context of a roofing error that will cost the council £4.4m to put right and the need to spend another £4.5m on repairing the Olympia swimming pools.

The council tax rise is being considered just a year after all Scottish councils agreed a freeze after receiving money from the Scottish Government – and despite suggestions that councils will get further money to maintain a freeze in future years.

‘Number of options’ being considered for budget cuts

A report to the policy and resources committee, which meets on Monday, states: “There is a real risk that the actual grant reductions could be more severe than those currently being assumed.”

Councillor Willie Sawers, deputy policy and resources convener and finance spokesperson, said: “There are a number of options we will need to consider, which includes the prospect of a rise in council tax to bring down savings.

“We are facing a unique position and the council is working hard to limit the impact on services to the people of Dundee.

“I will be watching the Scottish budget closely on December 9 and a further report will come before councillors in January outlining our actual grant settlement.

“These are tough times, and we will no doubt have to take tough decisions.”

