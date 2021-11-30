Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BREAKING: Council tax rise considered in Dundee amid £10m-plus financial black hole

By Jake Keith
November 30 2021, 10.58am
Council finance spokesperson and councillor Willie Sawers

Council tax could be set to rise in Dundee next year as the city council looks to plug a financial black hole of more than £10 million.

The local authority says estimates suggest the need to make cuts of between £10.4m and £14.7m in 2022/23.

It claims continuing concerns around the impact of Covid-19, Brexit, inflation and the availability of support grants are to blame.

But it comes in the context of a roofing error that will cost the council £4.4m to put right and the need to spend another £4.5m on repairing the Olympia swimming pools.

The council tax rise is being considered just a year after all Scottish councils agreed a freeze after receiving money from the Scottish Government – and despite suggestions that councils will get further money to maintain a freeze in future years.

‘Number of options’ being considered for budget cuts

A report to the policy and resources committee, which meets on Monday, states: “There is a real risk that the actual grant reductions could be more severe than those currently being assumed.”

Councillor Willie Sawers, deputy policy and resources convener and finance spokesperson, said: “There are a number of options we will need to consider, which includes the prospect of a rise in council tax to bring down savings.

“We are facing a unique position and the council is working hard to limit the impact on services to the people of Dundee.

“I will be watching the Scottish budget closely on December 9 and a further report will come before councillors in January outlining our actual grant settlement.

“These are tough times, and we will no doubt have to take tough decisions.”

