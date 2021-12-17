Police in forensics suits at Dundee flat after drugs raid

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police in forensics suits have been searching a Dundee flat after a drugs raid.

Two men were arrested when officers targeted the property on Brown Street, close to the city centre.

Locals say there has been a significant police presence since the raid on Thursday, with searches continuing to take place on Friday.

The men – aged 43 and 39 – have since been released, pending further inquiries.

Residents reported seeing four police vans and an ambulance incident response unit at the scene on Friday.

One resident, who asked not to be identified, said she was “gobsmacked” by events.

She said: “I woke up later on Thursday to lots of police along the hallway in the block.

“I actually didn’t even realise they were here until I took my dog out for a walk. There were forensics busy searching all Thursday and Friday.

“I have no idea what they are doing but with it being so close, I’m obviously intrigued.”

Another resident said: “They’ve been busy up there and it looks to be a pretty major operation. They’ve been going in and out for two days.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Two men aged 43 and 39 have been arrested in connection with a drugs search warrant which was executed on Brown Street, Dundee, on Thursday.

“They have been released pending further inquiries. A police presence will remain at the scene while inquiries are being carried out.”