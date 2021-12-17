Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Police in forensics suits at Dundee flat after drugs raid

By Jake Keith and James Simpson
December 17 2021, 3.13pm
Officers in forensics suits at the flats.
Officers in forensics suits at the flats.

Police in forensics suits have been searching a Dundee flat after a drugs raid.

Two men were arrested when officers targeted the property on Brown Street, close to the city centre.

Locals say there has been a significant police presence since the raid on Thursday, with searches continuing to take place on Friday.

The men – aged 43 and 39 – have since been released, pending further inquiries.

Several police vans are at the scene.

Residents reported seeing four police vans and an ambulance incident response unit at the scene on Friday.

One resident, who asked not to be identified, said she was “gobsmacked” by events.

She said: “I woke up later on Thursday to lots of police along the hallway in the block.

“I actually didn’t even realise they were here until I took my dog out for a walk. There were forensics busy searching all Thursday and Friday.

Police at the rear of the property on Brown Street.

“I have no idea what they are doing but with it being so close, I’m obviously intrigued.”

Another resident said: “They’ve been busy up there and it looks to be a pretty major operation. They’ve been going in and out for two days.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Two men aged 43 and 39 have been arrested in connection with a drugs search warrant which was executed on Brown Street, Dundee, on Thursday.

“They have been released pending further inquiries. A police presence will remain at the scene while inquiries are being carried out.”

