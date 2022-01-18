Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee council tenants agree 1.5% rent rise

By Caroline Spencer
January 18 2022, 11.17am Updated: January 18 2022, 11.48am
Dundee council tenants have agreed to a 1.5% rent rise for April 2022
Dundee council tenants will pay 1.5% more from April.

Council tenants in Dundee have agreed a rent rise of 1.5% from April – meaning an average increase in weekly payments of £1.19.

Residents were consulted on the level of rise they wish to pay in 2022/23, a process that takes place in the city each year.

They were given a range of potential rises between 1.5% and 2%, with different spending plans for the extra income attached to each.

60% of council tenants back lowest rent rise

About 60% of the 2,171 people who took part voted for the lowest rent hike.

Councillors will formally approve the rise at a meeting on Monday.

Anne Rendall, convener of the neighbourhood services committee, says the additional money will help with a variety of things.

Councillor Anne Rendall.

She said: “All three of the options that we put to tenants this year were below the rate of inflation and delivered our aim of keeping the lowest proposed increase within (or as close possible to) the current rate of inflation plus 1%, which based on the latest information available has been calculated as 4.2%.

“The 1.5% increase that the majority of our tenants selected from the three options will give the council the ability to deliver measures that contribute towards tackling climate change, help the ongoing recovery from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and support tenants who are facing hardship.”

Rising energy bills

Deputy convener Christina Roberts says a 1.5% hike – despite the rising cost of living for most – “strikes the best balance”.

It comes as energy bills are set to go up substantially in 2022.

According to analysis, plans to raise the energy price cap in April could “devastate” the city’s poorest families.

The cap is predicted to rise by about 51% and follows a similar price hike in October last year.

Martin Lewis issues advice on predicted 51% energy price cap rise

