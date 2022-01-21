Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Train cancelled amid reports railway bridge struck by vehicle between Dundee and Perth

By Steven Rae
January 21 2022, 1.03pm Updated: January 21 2022, 3.08pm
Trains travelling through Perth were delayed and cancelled after a lorry struck a railway bridge.

Police were called after reports a vehicle had struck the bridge in Kings Place, near Perth Railway Station.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to our customers who had their journey disrupted following a road vehicle striking a bridge in Perth.

“Anyone delayed 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim for compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your ticket and submit your claim through the ScotRail app or website.”

Police assist Network Rail

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 11.45am to South Inch, Kings Place, Perth to a report a lorry had collided with a bridge.

“We are assisting Network Rail with a partial road closure while the bridge is inspected.”

Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh as well as Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street experienced some disruption between around 11:40am and 1.20pm due to the incident.

Commuter held-up but services back running

The 11.01am Aberdeen – Edinburgh, 10.41am Glasgow Queen Street – Aberdeen, and 11.02 Edinburgh – Arbroath services all terminated at Dundee to allow engineers to inspect the bridge.

The 1.08pm Arbroath to Edinburgh also started from Dundee.

The bridge was inspected by engineers and no damage reported allowing services to return to normal, 1pm.

One Dundee commuter said the 12.10pm service to Edinburgh from Dundee had been cancelled, but “things were moving again” by 12.40pm.

