Train cancelled amid reports railway bridge struck by vehicle between Dundee and Perth

Trains travelling through Perth were delayed and cancelled after a lorry struck a railway bridge.

Police were called after reports a vehicle had struck the bridge in Kings Place, near Perth Railway Station.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to our customers who had their journey disrupted following a road vehicle striking a bridge in Perth.

“Anyone delayed 30 minutes or more is entitled to claim for compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee. Just keep hold of your ticket and submit your claim through the ScotRail app or website.”

Police assist Network Rail

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called around 11.45am to South Inch, Kings Place, Perth to a report a lorry had collided with a bridge.

“We are assisting Network Rail with a partial road closure while the bridge is inspected.”

Services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh as well as Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street experienced some disruption between around 11:40am and 1.20pm due to the incident.

Commuter held-up but services back running

The 11.01am Aberdeen – Edinburgh, 10.41am Glasgow Queen Street – Aberdeen, and 11.02 Edinburgh – Arbroath services all terminated at Dundee to allow engineers to inspect the bridge.

The 1.08pm Arbroath to Edinburgh also started from Dundee.

The bridge was inspected by engineers and no damage reported allowing services to return to normal, 1pm.

One Dundee commuter said the 12.10pm service to Edinburgh from Dundee had been cancelled, but “things were moving again” by 12.40pm.