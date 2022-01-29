Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Corrie set to hit Tayside and Fife a day after Storm Malik

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 29 2022, 4.26pm
Storm Malik brought a tree down in Foggyley Gardens, Lochee.
Storm Malik brought a tree down in Foggyley Gardens, Lochee.

Storm Corrie is set to follow hard on the heels of Storm Malik, the Met Office has revealed.

There will be no let up in the severe weather battering Tayside and Fife this weekend as Corrie arrives a day after Malik felled trees and caused power cuts and road closures.

Storm Malik brought destruction to Tayside and Fife

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday, with gusts up to 90mph predicted in coastal areas of Tayside and Fife.

Rural and hilly areas of Courier country could see winds of 70 to 80mph while inland areas may experience gusts of 60 to 70 mph.

It’s feared Storm Corrie could see gusts of upto 90mph, even stronger than those during Storm Malik

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The intense area of low pressure will move eastwards across Scotland on Sunday, continuing across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.

“Corrie will bring gusts of 70-80mph, potentially even up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations and mountainous areas in the late afternoon and into Sunday evening.”

He added: “Inland gusts could reach 60-70mph with the highest winds expected over the northern half of Scotland, north of the Central Belt.

“Tayside, Fife and Perthshire is among those areas expected to be affected.

“A yellow severe weather warning for wind is in force.”

Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday.

“This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

Storm Malik damage in Arbroath

“Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north.

“With back-to-back storms there could be updates to severe weather warnings, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

Storm Malik brought winds of up to 72mph on Saturday and during its closure at the height of the severe weather, the Tay Road Bridge recorded a gust of 89mph.

A 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen was confirmed as the storm’s first victim.

