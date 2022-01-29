Storm Corrie set to hit Tayside and Fife a day after Storm Malik

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Storm Corrie is set to follow hard on the heels of Storm Malik, the Met Office has revealed.

There will be no let up in the severe weather battering Tayside and Fife this weekend as Corrie arrives a day after Malik felled trees and caused power cuts and road closures.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday, with gusts up to 90mph predicted in coastal areas of Tayside and Fife.

Rural and hilly areas of Courier country could see winds of 70 to 80mph while inland areas may experience gusts of 60 to 70 mph.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The intense area of low pressure will move eastwards across Scotland on Sunday, continuing across the North Sea in the early hours of Monday.

“Corrie will bring gusts of 70-80mph, potentially even up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations and mountainous areas in the late afternoon and into Sunday evening.”

He added: “Inland gusts could reach 60-70mph with the highest winds expected over the northern half of Scotland, north of the Central Belt.

“Tayside, Fife and Perthshire is among those areas expected to be affected.

“A yellow severe weather warning for wind is in force.”

Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri said: “Storm Corrie will bring very strong winds to the north of the UK, especially northern Scotland, on Sunday.

“This follows just one day after Storm Malik moves though also bringing a spell of very strong winds.

“Storm Corrie will bring gusts of up to 90mph in exposed coastal locations in northern Scotland, with 70-80mph gusts more widely in the north.

“With back-to-back storms there could be updates to severe weather warnings, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

Storm Malik brought winds of up to 72mph on Saturday and during its closure at the height of the severe weather, the Tay Road Bridge recorded a gust of 89mph.

A 60-year-old woman in Aberdeen was confirmed as the storm’s first victim.