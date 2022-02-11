Happy Mondays cancel Dundee concert due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Happy Mondays cancel Dundee concert due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

By Michael Alexander
February 11 2022, 2.00pm
Happy Mondays
Happy Mondays

Madchester icons Happy Mondays have cancelled a concert in Dundee due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Ticket holders for a gig at Fat Sams on November 25 have been contacted by ticket agency Ticketmaster to say the band’s autumn tour, including Dundee, has been called off.

A statement from Happy Mondays said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are unable to tour this autumn.

“We’re really sorry to mess people about and we have tried to look at a suitable rescheduled period but with ongoing Covid issues and date availabilities this just isn’t possible.

“The good news is that we are coming to Glasgow to play at Summer Nights at the Bandstand on Wednesday August 3.”

Refund

Ticket holders for Dundee have been issued a refund on their booking.

Happy Mondays have also offered an “exclusive presale” to swap existing tickets for the Glasgow show.

Happy Mondays played Dundee when they took to the stage at the Caird Hall in November 2017.

Singer Shaun Ryder at the Caird Hall with Happy Mondays in November 2017

That Dundee date was originally planned for October 6 but the gig was pushed back due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

This was followed by an Evening with Shaun Ryder event at Fat Sams in February 2019.

Their greatest hits tour also took them to the Alhambra in Dunfermline in November 2019.

Indie legends

Formed in 1980 and signed to Factory Records, the Mondays bridged the Manchester independent rock music of the 80s and the emerging UK rave scene, drawing influences from acid house, funk, and psychedelia.

They experienced their commercial peak with Bummed (1988), Madchester Rave On (1989), and Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches (1990), with the latter going platinum in the UK.

The original line-up was Shaun Ryder (vocals), his brother Paul Ryder (bass), Mark Day (guitar), Paul Davis (keyboard), and Gary Whelan (drums).

Mark “Bez” Berry later joined the band as a dancer/percussionist.

Rowetta Satchell joined as guest vocalist in 1990.

In January it was announced that music legend and Dancing On Ice star Bez has announced his return to Kirkcaldy for a special show.

The 57-year-old is scheduled to perform a DJ set at The Duchess in April.

Music legend and Dancing On Ice star Bez announces return to Kirkcaldy

