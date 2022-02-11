Happy Mondays cancel Dundee concert due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Madchester icons Happy Mondays have cancelled a concert in Dundee due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Ticket holders for a gig at Fat Sams on November 25 have been contacted by ticket agency Ticketmaster to say the band’s autumn tour, including Dundee, has been called off.

A statement from Happy Mondays said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances we are unable to tour this autumn.

“We’re really sorry to mess people about and we have tried to look at a suitable rescheduled period but with ongoing Covid issues and date availabilities this just isn’t possible.

“The good news is that we are coming to Glasgow to play at Summer Nights at the Bandstand on Wednesday August 3.”

Refund

Ticket holders for Dundee have been issued a refund on their booking.

Happy Mondays have also offered an “exclusive presale” to swap existing tickets for the Glasgow show.

Happy Mondays played Dundee when they took to the stage at the Caird Hall in November 2017.

That Dundee date was originally planned for October 6 but the gig was pushed back due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

This was followed by an Evening with Shaun Ryder event at Fat Sams in February 2019.

Their greatest hits tour also took them to the Alhambra in Dunfermline in November 2019.

Indie legends

Formed in 1980 and signed to Factory Records, the Mondays bridged the Manchester independent rock music of the 80s and the emerging UK rave scene, drawing influences from acid house, funk, and psychedelia.

They experienced their commercial peak with Bummed (1988), Madchester Rave On (1989), and Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches (1990), with the latter going platinum in the UK.

The original line-up was Shaun Ryder (vocals), his brother Paul Ryder (bass), Mark Day (guitar), Paul Davis (keyboard), and Gary Whelan (drums).

Mark “Bez” Berry later joined the band as a dancer/percussionist.

Rowetta Satchell joined as guest vocalist in 1990.

In January it was announced that music legend and Dancing On Ice star Bez has announced his return to Kirkcaldy for a special show.

The 57-year-old is scheduled to perform a DJ set at The Duchess in April.