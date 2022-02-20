Man taken to hospital after serious assault near Asda in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital following a serious assault on Milton of Craigie Road in Dundee early on Saturday morning.

Police confirmed the man suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness claimed the assault took place outside the Asda Milton superstore and left the man “unrecognisable due to the amount of injuries and blood loss.”

They said the man was attacked on the head with an object, adding: “He was taken to hospital.

“This happened just outside the entrance to the Asda Milton. I don’t know if the assailants were caught.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 31-year-old man who suffered serious injuries after he was assaulted in the Milton of Craigie Road area of Dundee around 5.35am on Saturday, February 19.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”