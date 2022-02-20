Man taken to hospital after serious assault near Asda in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Man taken to hospital after serious assault near Asda in Dundee

By Katy Scott
February 20 2022, 4.28pm
dundee assault
Police say the assault took place in the Milton of Craigie area of Dundee.

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital following a serious assault on Milton of Craigie Road in Dundee early on Saturday morning.

Police confirmed the man suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

An eyewitness claimed the assault took place outside the Asda Milton superstore and left the man “unrecognisable due to the amount of injuries and blood loss.”

They said the man was attacked on the head with an object, adding: “He was taken to hospital.

“This happened just outside the entrance to the Asda Milton. I don’t know if the assailants were caught.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a 31-year-old man who suffered serious injuries after he was assaulted in the Milton of Craigie Road area of Dundee around 5.35am on Saturday, February 19.

“The man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier