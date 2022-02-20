Eve Muirhead: Parents’ pride as Team GB curlers win Winter Olympic gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Eve Muirhead: Parents’ pride as Team GB curlers win Winter Olympic gold

By Anita Diouri
February 20 2022, 4.34pm Updated: February 20 2022, 9.19pm
Eve Muirhead
Great Britain's Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Eve Muirhead’s family have expressed their immense pride after she led curling team to Winter Olympic gold.

The Perthshire Olympian defeated Japan alongside teammates Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright and Jen Dodds 10-3 on Sunday morning.

The curlers became the only Team GB gold medallists in Beijing.

Eve Muirhead
Eve Muirhead as Team GB flagbearer. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

It is the latest proud moment for Eve, who led Team GB into the Winter Olympics after being named flagbearer.

And her parents Gordon and Lin are “delighted” to have watched their daughter and her teammates fight their way to Olympic glory.

‘We are delighted’

Having only got one hour’s sleep last night, Eve’s parents are still waiting for the magnificent result to sink in.

Her father Gordon Muirhead said: “It just feels very surreal at the moment. It hasn’t sunk in. It’s very weird – it’s something you hope for but you don’t expect.

“It was Eve’s dream and now she’s done it.”

But watching the team’s matches was often a nerve-racking experience.

Team GB curling
Gordon Muirhead.

Gordon said light-heartedly: “It was horrendous, especially the semi-final. When you are curling you feel you are in control.

“But it was easier to watch the final – they were more in command.

“We had about an hour’s sleep last night so we are a bit knackered.

“But we are delighted.”

And he hopes Team Muirhead’s success can inspire a new generation to get involved in sport and for more rinks to reopen again.

Curling success a family affair

Curling success runs in Eve’s family, with Mr Muirhead having achieved his own international wins in the sport.

He won four world championship medals at the Albertville 1992 Winter Olympics, one of them gold.

His talent and passion for curling inspired Eve to take up the sport when she was only nine years old.

Great Britain's Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with their gold medals.
Great Britain’s Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate with their gold medals.

On the gold medal win, Eve said: “I have waited a long time.

“Dreams do come true, and it’s all thanks to these girls who have helped me get here, and helped me become a better curler, a better person.

“Finally we have managed to get that Olympic gold and it just doesn’t feel real.”

Eve Muirhead wins gold: 10 special photos that tell inside story of Perthshire curler’s life and career

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]