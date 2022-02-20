Eve Muirhead: Parents’ pride as Team GB curlers win Winter Olympic gold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eve Muirhead’s family have expressed their immense pride after she led curling team to Winter Olympic gold.

The Perthshire Olympian defeated Japan alongside teammates Hailey Duff, Vicky Wright and Jen Dodds 10-3 on Sunday morning.

The curlers became the only Team GB gold medallists in Beijing.

It is the latest proud moment for Eve, who led Team GB into the Winter Olympics after being named flagbearer.

And her parents Gordon and Lin are “delighted” to have watched their daughter and her teammates fight their way to Olympic glory.

‘We are delighted’

Having only got one hour’s sleep last night, Eve’s parents are still waiting for the magnificent result to sink in.

Her father Gordon Muirhead said: “It just feels very surreal at the moment. It hasn’t sunk in. It’s very weird – it’s something you hope for but you don’t expect.

“It was Eve’s dream and now she’s done it.”

But watching the team’s matches was often a nerve-racking experience.

Gordon said light-heartedly: “It was horrendous, especially the semi-final. When you are curling you feel you are in control.

“But it was easier to watch the final – they were more in command.

“We had about an hour’s sleep last night so we are a bit knackered.

“But we are delighted.”

And he hopes Team Muirhead’s success can inspire a new generation to get involved in sport and for more rinks to reopen again.

Curling success a family affair

Curling success runs in Eve’s family, with Mr Muirhead having achieved his own international wins in the sport.

He won four world championship medals at the Albertville 1992 Winter Olympics, one of them gold.

His talent and passion for curling inspired Eve to take up the sport when she was only nine years old.

On the gold medal win, Eve said: “I have waited a long time.

“Dreams do come true, and it’s all thanks to these girls who have helped me get here, and helped me become a better curler, a better person.

“Finally we have managed to get that Olympic gold and it just doesn’t feel real.”