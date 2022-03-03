Man, 21, suffers head injury after bottle thrown on Dundee dancefloor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 21, suffers head injury after bottle thrown on Dundee dancefloor

By James Simpson
March 3 2022, 2.25pm
The Club Tropicana dancefloor.
A man has suffered a head injury after a bottle was thrown on to a Dundee dancefloor.

The 21-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital from Club Tropicana in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed the victim had been on the third floor dancefloor of the South Ward Road venue.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not yet known and an investigation has been launched.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old man was injured after a bottle was thrown on to a dancefloor within a nightclub in Dundee.

“The incident happened within Club Tropicana nightclub on South Ward Road within the city at around 2am on Saturday February 26.

“The victim had been on the third floor dancefloor when the bottle was thrown.

“The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Anyone who knows who was responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting ref 1943 of February 27, 2022.”

