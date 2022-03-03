Man, 21, suffers head injury after bottle thrown on Dundee dancefloor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has suffered a head injury after a bottle was thrown on to a Dundee dancefloor.

The 21-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital from Club Tropicana in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed the victim had been on the third floor dancefloor of the South Ward Road venue.

The extent of the man’s injuries are not yet known and an investigation has been launched.

Police Scotland

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old man was injured after a bottle was thrown on to a dancefloor within a nightclub in Dundee.

“The incident happened within Club Tropicana nightclub on South Ward Road within the city at around 2am on Saturday February 26.

“The victim had been on the third floor dancefloor when the bottle was thrown.

“The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“Anyone who knows who was responsible should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting ref 1943 of February 27, 2022.”