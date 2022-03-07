Former Smugglers bar in Dundee could be demolished as building deemed ‘threat to public safety’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Former Smugglers bar in Dundee could be demolished as building deemed ‘threat to public safety’

By Jake Keith
March 7 2022, 5.04pm Updated: March 7 2022, 7.17pm
The original Smugglers bar, right, is now deemed a threat to public safety. Left is the building now.
The original Smugglers bar, right, is now deemed a threat to public safety. Left is the building now.

A derelict Dundee jute building last known as the popular Smugglers bar could soon be demolished.

Developers want to knock down the small two-storey A-listed building and reinstate a boundary wall which runs beside it.

They say the 133-year-old unit on Constable Street, which is on the grounds of Hotel Indigo, has deteriorated to such an extent it is now a “threat to public safety.”

Marquee function suite, and Smugglers public bar, Dundee.

Smugglers bar and the adjoining Marquee nightclub were popular haunts for locals from the 1970s to the 2000s.

The nightspot was run by David Young, who at the time was one of Dundee’s longest serving publicans.

Marquee, which was not a listed building, was demolished a number of years ago with a boundary wall built in its place.

Smugglers closed at the same time, amid a regeneration of the area, but its name lived on when the Northeastern Bar on nearby Princes Street was re-named.

Smugglers site branded ‘dangerous’

Former Smugglers on Constable Street, Dundee. Supplied by Google.

In a planning application to Dundee City Council, owners Aparthotel Limited (Dundee) argue action needs to be taken immediately.

A statement reads: “Demolition is now critical given the dangerous nature of the building; the building is now a threat to public safety.

“This decision has been informed by professional views from conservation architects and structural engineers.

Lower Dens Works before the Hotel Indigo transformation, behind the city’s former Marquee club and Smugglers bar.

The ground will likely be reused as part of the hotel’s car park or for landscaping, the application says.

Before becoming a pub, the Smugglers building was part of the famous Lower Dens Works, once the world’s largest linen factory.

It was built as an office in 1889 for security and oversight of the main vehicular access to the site, and to house the manager’s office.

Building not as historically important as main mills

A heritage assessment carried out by the Institute of Historic Building Conservation states the building “cannot be described as a key element” of the wider Lower Dens Works.

Smugglers, pictured on the far right, was attached to the Marquee nightclub and function suite.

It states: “The Bell Mill, North Mill, Dens Street Mill, and St Roque’s Mill are undoubtedly of considerable interest, and significant resources have been invested to ensure their survival.

“The office was a minor addition to St Roque’s Mill of 1889, possibly constructed by the local joiners, Charles Smith & Son.

“It has low-level historic and economic interest as part of the works effected by the well-known Dundee linen manufacturers, the Baxter Brothers, on their purchase of the mill complex in 1889.

Smugglers in 1988.

“The building has been altered unsympathetically by the addition of a further storey in the late 1930s or 1940s and the addition of features such as the metal balcony in the 1990s.

“It is understood that no decorative features of the original manager’s office survived the 1930s alterations and conversion of the building to a bar.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]