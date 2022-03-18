A picture of Scotland: Artwork unveiled in Dundee to mark 2022 census

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
A picture of Scotland: Artwork unveiled in Dundee to mark 2022 census

By Caroline Spencer
March 18 2022, 2.57pm
'Scotland Connected' was unveiled at Discovery Point in Dundee. From left: artist Pilar Garcia De Leaniz, registrar general Paul Lowe and Dundee and Angus College student president Amy Monks.
Artwork to mark the once-in-a-decade Scotland Census has been unveiled in Dundee.

The large and vibrant creation, split into jigsaw pieces, aims to represent the people and landmarks of Scottish culture.

‘Scotland Connected’ was created by Edinburgh-based artist Pilar Garcia de Leaniz and revealed at Discovery Point on Friday morning.

Pillar, originally from Seville, Spain, wanted to represent the diversity of Scotland in her piece.

The artwork was unveiled at Discovery Point. From left: Amy Monks, president of Dundee and Angus College student association, Paul Lowe, Registrar General, and artist Pilar Garcia De Leaniz.

Pilar said: “It’s to celebrate and bring the community of Scotland together.

“It was very important to show the diversity of the community and all of the people living in Scotland.

“To represent everybody was our intention.”

The artwork celebrates the communities and diversity of Scotland.

The piece features Scottish landmarks including the V&A Dundee, the Queensferry Crossing and Swilken Bridge at the Old Course St Andrews.

It was revealed ahead of census day on Sunday, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The census is the official count of every person and household in Scotland.

The nationwide survey has been sent to 2.5 million homes to gather information on 5.5 million people.

Paul Lowe, registrar general and chief executive of National Records of Scotland, said: “The census is as relevant as it was 200 years ago when we started.

“We have been taking care of people’s information for 200 years now.

“If we don’t have that full picture of Scotland the value of the census is diminished.”

Queensferry Crossing depicted on the artwork.

He added: “By taking a few minutes to answer questions about yourself, your household, and the place where you live, everyone plays a vital role in helping shape important services in your community, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.”

V & A Dundee makes a prominent feature on the artwork by Pilar Garcia De Leaniz.

The artwork will be at St John’s Shopping Centre in Perth on Saturday, then Castle Street in Edinburgh on Sunday.

It is not yet known where the piece will be displayed long-term.

The census can be completed at www.scotlandscensus.gov.uk

