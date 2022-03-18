A picture of Scotland: Artwork unveiled in Dundee to mark 2022 census

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Artwork to mark the once-in-a-decade Scotland Census has been unveiled in Dundee.

The large and vibrant creation, split into jigsaw pieces, aims to represent the people and landmarks of Scottish culture.

‘Scotland Connected’ was created by Edinburgh-based artist Pilar Garcia de Leaniz and revealed at Discovery Point on Friday morning.

Pillar, originally from Seville, Spain, wanted to represent the diversity of Scotland in her piece.

Pilar said: “It’s to celebrate and bring the community of Scotland together.

“It was very important to show the diversity of the community and all of the people living in Scotland.

“To represent everybody was our intention.”

The piece features Scottish landmarks including the V&A Dundee, the Queensferry Crossing and Swilken Bridge at the Old Course St Andrews.

It was revealed ahead of census day on Sunday, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The census is the official count of every person and household in Scotland.

The nationwide survey has been sent to 2.5 million homes to gather information on 5.5 million people.

Paul Lowe, registrar general and chief executive of National Records of Scotland, said: “The census is as relevant as it was 200 years ago when we started.

“We have been taking care of people’s information for 200 years now.

“If we don’t have that full picture of Scotland the value of the census is diminished.”

He added: “By taking a few minutes to answer questions about yourself, your household, and the place where you live, everyone plays a vital role in helping shape important services in your community, from the building of new schools and hospitals to improving transport links and understanding health needs.”

The artwork will be at St John’s Shopping Centre in Perth on Saturday, then Castle Street in Edinburgh on Sunday.

It is not yet known where the piece will be displayed long-term.

The census can be completed at www.scotlandscensus.gov.uk