Home News Dundee

Watch as lout launches pole from roof of fire-ravaged Dundee building

By James Simpson
April 19 2022, 5.42pm Updated: April 19 2022, 5.56pm

Residents say it is lucky nobody was injured after a pole was launched from the roof of a fire-ravaged block of flats in Dundee.

Video footage captured a person running amok at the top of the building on Yeaman’s Lane.

The block of flats on Yeaman's Lane, Dundee.
They then launched a pole, thought to be part of scaffolding used in repairs from a fire in the Lochee flats last summer.

Police Scotland say they are investigating the “extremely dangerous” behaviour, which was caught on camera last week.

Aleksandra Czerwinska, who lives in the block with her children, said the scaffolding has become a magnet for anti-social behaviour since it was erected.

‘Couldn’t believe what I was watching’

She shared footage of the shocking act, recorded on a friend’s phone from the nearby Elders Court multi.

Aleksandra said: “I couldn’t believe someone scaled the building and threw a pole from the roof.

“During the footage he quickly runs back down after throwing the item.

“It’s just incredibly stupid, it could have seriously injured someone.”

Aleksandra Czerwinska and her sons, Mikolaj and Kamil.
She added: “This hasn’t been the first incident since the scaffolding has been put in place.

“We’ve had youths running up and down several times now but to throw that from the roof was beyond stupid.

“My kids are scared to go outside in case something else is thrown from the roof.

“I’m worried something else will happen.”

‘Extremely dangerous’

Lochee Community Sergeant Sean Petrie said behaviour like this will “not be tolerated”.

He added: “Residents in Yeaman’s Lane have made us aware of anti-social behaviour in the area, in particular youths climbing on scaffolding and throwing poles on Tuesday, April 12.

“This is extremely dangerous behaviour.

“Inquiries are ongoing into this particular incident and officers are following a positive line of inquiry.

“If anyone has any information then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 3325 of Tuesday April 12.”

The pole that was launched from the roof of the flats in Lochee
He added: “We are also working with partners to address wider anti-social behaviour in the area and I want to reassure people in the community these actions will not be tolerated.

“Officers will continue to patrol in the area and investigate any reports that are made to us.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed safety wardens will also be patrolling the area in light of the recent anti-social problems.

He said: “Our community safety wardens team is aware of the issue and has added the location to its patrol scheduling for further monitoring of the area.

“If you are concerned or have any information then contact 101.”

