Screens monitoring Dundee care home residents switched off after privacy concerns

A Dundee care home criticised for surveillance of residents has been given an improved rating by a watchdog after switching off monitoring screens.

McGonagall House in the Hilltown was previously told to take action after Care Inspectorate officials found a raft of issues at the facility.

CCTV cameras, which inspectors said may have breached residents’ human rights, are now no longer monitored live.

Footage only consulted if concern raised

Residents were also given medication to treat mental health issues despite staff having little knowledge of their illnesses, but a new system to record such treatment has now satisfied the watchdog following an inspection on April 20.

The Rosebank Street home treats people with alcohol and drug-related brain damage.

The report said: “It is important that people’s rights, circumstances and wishes are taken account of.

“We previously made an area for improvement that stated that management should follow best practice when using cameras within the care home.

“There should be a clear explanation for their use, including legal aspects, and whether their use was proportionate.

“Some steps to protect people’s privacy were taken.

“Monitoring screens in the office were now switched off and camera footage would only be consulted if a concern within the care home arose. This was an improvement.”

However, the report says bosses have not taken enough steps in developing the policy and explaining the use of cameras.

It says further progress is needed in that area.

Medication issues addressed

In regards to the administering of medication, it said: “People’s support with their medication was better, with important information more consistently considered.

“The progress made in this area should be built upon to ensure that there is clear and very helpful information for all people who have ‘as required’ medication.

“Support for a person when they are distressed and agitated was also improved in some cases.

“The service should continue to focus on improvements in support guidance for all people who have ‘as required’ medication or experience significant distress and agitation.”

Other improvements include regular monitoring checks for infection prevention and control practices.

A spokesperson for the home said she had nothing to add to the report when approached by The Courier.