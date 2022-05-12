Screens monitoring Dundee care home residents switched off after privacy concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Screens monitoring Dundee care home residents switched off after privacy concerns

By Jake Keith
May 12 2022, 2.04pm
McGonagall House was previously criticised for its use of surveillance.
McGonagall House was previously criticised for its use of surveillance.

A Dundee care home criticised for surveillance of residents has been given an improved rating by a watchdog after switching off monitoring screens.

McGonagall House in the Hilltown was previously told to take action after Care Inspectorate officials found a raft of issues at the facility.

CCTV cameras, which inspectors said may have breached residents’ human rights, are now no longer monitored live.

Footage only consulted if concern raised

Residents were also given medication to treat mental health issues despite staff having little knowledge of their illnesses, but a new system to record such treatment has now satisfied the watchdog following an inspection on April 20.

The Rosebank Street home treats people with alcohol and drug-related brain damage.

The report said: “It is important that people’s rights, circumstances and wishes are taken account of.

“We previously made an area for improvement that stated that management should follow best practice when using cameras within the care home.

Monitoring screens in the office were now switched off and camera footage would only be consulted if a concern within the care home arose

“There should be a clear explanation for their use, including legal aspects, and whether their use was proportionate.

“Some steps to protect people’s privacy were taken.

“Monitoring screens in the office were now switched off and camera footage would only be consulted if a concern within the care home arose. This was an improvement.”

However, the report says bosses have not taken enough steps in developing the policy and explaining the use of cameras.

It says further progress is needed in that area.

Medication issues addressed

In regards to the administering of medication, it said: “People’s support with their medication was better, with important information more consistently considered.

“The progress made in this area should be built upon to ensure that there is clear and very helpful information for all people who have ‘as required’ medication.

“Support for a person when they are distressed and agitated was also improved in some cases.

Bosses at the home were told to improve standards.

“The service should continue to focus on improvements in support guidance for all people who have ‘as required’ medication or experience significant distress and agitation.”

Other improvements include regular monitoring checks for infection prevention and control practices.

A spokesperson for the home said she had nothing to add to the report when approached by The Courier.

Police discover cannabis farm after investigating flood in Dundee flats

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier