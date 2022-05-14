Investigation launched after bookmakers in Dundee city centre robbed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Detectives are investigating after a bookmakers in Dundee city centre was hit by a robbery on Friday evening.

A man wearing a dark baseball cap, grey hooded top and white baggy jogging bottoms entered the Betfred store on the Murraygate around 7pm and threatened staff there.

He made off on foot with around £280 before workers called the police.

The man is described as being white, in his mid-20s to early 30s, around 5ft 5in tall and of medium build.

Two people inside shop at time

Detective Sergeant Sean McCabe said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward.

“Our inquiries so far have established there were two people inside the bookmakers at the time who have not been spoken to by police so if this was you then please get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone matching the description of the man in the area before the robbery or leaving afterwards.

“Anyone with any information can call 101, quoting reference 3137 of 13 May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A Betfred spokesperson said: “The safety of our staff and customers is paramount and we are working with the police.”