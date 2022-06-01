Dundee MUST find a way to bring home historic ship model as enthusiasts condemn ‘deplorable’ city position

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two Dundee ship enthusiasts say it’s “deplorable” that Leisure & Culture Dundee cannot provide suitable accommodation for a model of the “most significant ships ever built on the Tay”.

John ‘Jack’ Reilly, who is a former manager at Dundee’s Caledon shipyard, and Dundee historian Dr Andrew Jeffrey, say a spectacular shipyard model of Alfred Holt’s Caledon-built cargo and passenger liner TSMV Glenearn represents a “jewel in the crown” of Dundee’s industrial heritage.

They have been campaigning for the model to be brought back to Dundee to help promote the history and heritage of Dundee’s Caledon yard, which closed in 1981, and to show case the remarkable history of these vessels.

They say it should act as a “memorial” to the brave Royal Navy and Merchant Navy seamen who served in her.

It would also be a fitting tribute to the Scottish shipbuilders who produced such a sturdy and capable ship.

However, having raised concerns with Dundee East MSP Shona Robison, a response sent to Ms Robison’s office from Leisure & Culture Dundee, has stated that that the McManus “is not in a position to provide suitable accommodation for the model.”

Significance of the model

Measuring over 12 feet long and built in Dundee by Caledon model maker William Gateshill, the model was loaned to the National Maritime Museum in 1947 and has been in storage at the Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent for decades.

The model represents the Dundee-built Glenearn (1938) and her sister Glengyle (1939) which were requisitioned by the Admiralty on the outbreak of war in 1939.

It’s been made clear to the enthusiasts that the model could be made available to an “accredited institution” in Dundee on a free 30-year lease, as recently featured in The Courier’s Weekend magazine.

However, in her correspondence with Ms Robison, Judy Dobbie, managing director at Leisure & Culture Dundee, poured cold water on the suggestion.

She said: “The McManus already has a permanent exhibition, the Maritime Quarter, which features a number of models from the city’s collections including eight DP&L Shipping Company models which were acquired in 2015.

“This exhibition recognises the significance of Dundee’s maritime heritage to the city’s history and is a popular attraction for visitors to the McManus.

“I fully appreciate Mr Reilly’s view of the historical relevance of this model, however the size of the model means that a significant number of existing exhibits would need to be removed to accommodate it.

“The cost of transportation, insurance, and ensuring that appropriate environmental conditions are met are also factors which would need to be addressed.

“As such. Leisure & Culture Dundee is not in a position to provide suitable accommodation for the model.”

Shona Robison MSP told Mr Reilly: “While I appreciate that this will not be the response that you will have wanted, I hope it at least serves to clarify Dundee Leisure and Culture’s position on this matter.”

‘Deplorable’ position, say enthusiasts

Reacting to Leisure & Culture Dundee’s position, Jack and Andrew told The Courier that to refuse their suggestion on the basis there is no space in the McManus Gallery maritime sector is “deplorable”, and they do not intend to give up.

They say the suggestion that other models would have to be removed from their existing display is “hard to credit”.

The Glenearn model, they say, need not be in the maritime quarter and could “easily stand alone” in, for example, the ground floor foyer of the McManus.

Issues around, storage, safe display and security would not then arise, they claimed.

Other issues including transport costs “can be dealt with through fundraising and sponsorship”.

“The Glenearn is by far the most important vessel ever to have been built on the shores of the Tay and one of the most heroic ships in World War II including the transportation of the first troops onto Sword beach during D-Day,” they said in a joint statement.

“Glenearn later went on to operate in the Far East opposing the Japanese.

“These actions fully merit the display of the model in Dundee both as a memorial to the brave Royal Navy and Merchant Navy seamen who served in her and as a tribute to the Scottish shipbuilders who produced such a sturdy and capable ship”.

No time for ‘poor excuses’

Jack added that throughout his business life in shipbuilding and ship operations, he gained the reputation of “speaking bluntly”.

“Poor excuses for not doing something really get me angry,” he added.

“Reaction to the recent article in the Dundee Courier has been both considerable and unanimously supportive of the campaign to return the Glenearn model to the city.

“Simply put, it is both my strongly held view, and that of all those responding to the recent publicity, that Dundee must find a way to bring Glenearn home.”