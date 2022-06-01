Dundee MUST find a way to bring home historic ship model as enthusiasts condemn ‘deplorable’ city position

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee MUST find a way to bring home historic ship model as enthusiasts condemn ‘deplorable’ city position

By Michael Alexander
June 1 2022, 6.00pm
Dr Andrew Jeffrey (right) and former Caledon manager John 'Jack' Reilly are campaigning for the shipyard model of the Gleanearn to be brought home to Dundee
Two Dundee ship enthusiasts say it’s “deplorable” that Leisure & Culture Dundee cannot provide suitable accommodation for a model of the “most significant ships ever built on the Tay”.

John ‘Jack’ Reilly, who is a former manager at Dundee’s Caledon shipyard, and Dundee historian Dr Andrew Jeffrey, say a spectacular shipyard model of Alfred Holt’s Caledon-built cargo and passenger liner TSMV Glenearn represents a “jewel in the crown” of Dundee’s industrial heritage.

They have been campaigning for the model to be brought back to Dundee to help promote the history and heritage of Dundee’s Caledon yard, which closed in 1981, and to show case the remarkable history of these vessels.

They say it should act as a “memorial” to the brave Royal Navy and Merchant Navy seamen who served in her.

Glenearn model

It would also be a fitting tribute to the Scottish shipbuilders who produced such a sturdy and capable ship.

However, having raised concerns with Dundee East MSP Shona Robison, a response sent to Ms Robison’s office from Leisure & Culture Dundee, has stated that that the McManus “is not in a position to provide suitable accommodation for the model.”

Significance of the model

Measuring over 12 feet long and built in Dundee by Caledon model maker William Gateshill, the model was loaned to the National Maritime Museum in 1947 and has been in storage at the Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent for decades.

The model represents the Dundee-built Glenearn (1938) and her sister Glengyle (1939) which were requisitioned by the Admiralty on the outbreak of war in 1939.

It’s been made clear to the enthusiasts that the model could be made available to an “accredited institution” in Dundee on a free 30-year lease, as recently featured in The Courier’s Weekend magazine.

Mrs C. E. Wurtzburg, the wife of the MD of the Glen Line, launches the Glenearn at Dundee docks in 1938

However, in her correspondence with Ms Robison, Judy Dobbie, managing director at Leisure & Culture Dundee, poured cold water on the suggestion.

Glenearn launch at Dundee, 1938

She said: “The McManus already has a permanent exhibition, the Maritime Quarter, which features a number of models from the city’s collections including eight DP&L Shipping Company models which were acquired in 2015.

“The McManus already has a permanent exhibition, the Maritime Quarter, which features a number of models from the city’s collections including eight DP&L Shipping Company models which were acquired in 2015,” said Ms Dobbie.

“This exhibition recognises the significance of Dundee’s maritime heritage to the city’s history and is a popular attraction for visitors to the McManus.

“I fully appreciate Mr Reilly’s view of the historical relevance of this model, however the size of the model means that a significant number of existing exhibits would need to be removed to accommodate it.

“The cost of transportation, insurance, and ensuring that appropriate environmental conditions are met are also factors which would need to be addressed.

“As such. Leisure & Culture Dundee is not in a position to provide suitable accommodation for the model.”

Glenearn model

Shona Robison MSP told Mr Reilly: “While I appreciate that this will not be the response that you will have wanted, I hope it at least serves to clarify Dundee Leisure and Culture’s position on this matter.”

‘Deplorable’ position, say enthusiasts

Reacting to Leisure & Culture Dundee’s position, Jack and Andrew told The Courier that to refuse their suggestion on the basis there is no space in the McManus Gallery maritime sector is “deplorable”, and they do not intend to give up.

They say the suggestion that other models would have to be removed from their existing display is “hard to credit”.

The Glenearn model, they say, need not be in the maritime quarter and could “easily stand alone” in, for example, the ground floor foyer of the McManus.

Issues around, storage, safe display and security would not then arise, they claimed.

Other issues including transport costs “can be dealt with through fundraising and sponsorship”.

Dr Andrew Jeffrey (right) and former Caledon manager John ‘Jack’ Reilly are campaigning for the model to be brought home to Dundee

“The Glenearn is by far the most important vessel ever to have been built on the shores of the Tay and one of the most heroic ships in World War II including the transportation of the first troops onto Sword beach during D-Day,” they said in a joint statement.

“Glenearn later went on to operate in the Far East opposing the Japanese.

“These actions fully merit the display of the model in Dundee both as a memorial to the brave Royal Navy and Merchant Navy seamen who served in her and as a tribute to the Scottish shipbuilders who produced such a sturdy and capable ship”.

No time for ‘poor excuses’

Jack added that throughout his business life in shipbuilding and ship operations, he gained the reputation of “speaking bluntly”.

“Poor excuses for not doing something really get me angry,” he added.

“Reaction to the recent article in the Dundee Courier has been both considerable and unanimously supportive of the campaign to return the Glenearn model to the city.

“Simply put, it is both my strongly held view, and that of all those responding to the recent publicity, that Dundee must find a way to bring Glenearn home.”

