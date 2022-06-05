Dundee police charge suspect after man found injured on city centre pathway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Dundee have charged a suspect after a man was found seriously injured on a path in the city centre.

Police were called to the path between West Marketgait and Yeaman Shore on Thursday morning.

A 45-year-old man was found with serious head and facial injuries.

He was rushed to Ninewells Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.

A 33-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear in court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has been charged after a man was found injured on a path between West Marketgait and Yeaman Shore, Dundee, around 8am on Thursday, June 2.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.”