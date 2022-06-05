Dundee police charge suspect after man found injured on city centre pathway By Emma Duncan June 5 2022, 4.06pm Updated: June 5 2022, 4.10pm The man was found with "serious" facial injuries on the pathway. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police in Dundee have charged a suspect after a man was found seriously injured on a path in the city centre. Police were called to the path between West Marketgait and Yeaman Shore on Thursday morning. A 45-year-old man was found with serious head and facial injuries. He was rushed to Ninewells Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable. The area was still cordoned off by police later in the afternoon. A 33-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear in court on Monday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 33-year-old man has been charged after a man was found injured on a path between West Marketgait and Yeaman Shore, Dundee, around 8am on Thursday, June 2. “He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Man, 37, in hospital after workmen find him ‘covered in blood’ at Dundee flats Dundee cocaine dealer snared after sniffer dogs help police in city raid Dundee man discovered seriously injured on city centre pathway Dundee residents evacuated after fire at Hilltown takeaway