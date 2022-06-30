Paolo Nutini to hold ‘intimate’ gig at Dundee venue as part of new album launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Paolo Nutini to hold ‘intimate’ gig at Dundee venue as part of new album launch

By Matteo Bell
June 30 2022, 7.32pm Updated: June 30 2022, 8.24pm
Paolo Nutini.
Paolo Nutini.

Paolo Nutini has announced he will be playing an “intimate” show at Dundee’s Fat Sams later this year.

The gig, which is being organised by local music retailer Assai Records, will take place on September 20.

Tickets for the show go on sale from 12pm on Friday – the same day as the Pencil Full of Lead singer’s new album Last Night in the Bittersweet.

The album is Nutini’s fourth, and two singles have already been released ahead of its launch.

Fat Sams in Dundee.

According to the Assai website, the over-14s-only show will last just 45 minutes, starting at 9pm and ending at 9.45pm.

Doors will open at 8pm, however there will be no opening act.

Ticket prices for Nutini’s Fat Sams gig

Those looking to bag tickets for Nutini’s Fat Sams show will also be able to secure themselves a CD or vinyl of the album by buying a bundle from Assai.

The CD and ticket bundle is currently priced at £21, however other options are available.

Fans looking for a vinyl instead of a CD will have to pay £38 and those buying the vinyl, CD and two ticket bundle will be asked to hand over £59.

A two CD and two ticket bundle is also available for £42, and single tickets can be purchased for £17.50.

Bundle purchases are limited to two CDs and two tickets per person.

Single ticket purchases are limited to one per person and purchases must be made online, not in-store or over the phone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier