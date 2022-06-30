Paolo Nutini to hold ‘intimate’ gig at Dundee venue as part of new album launch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paolo Nutini has announced he will be playing an “intimate” show at Dundee’s Fat Sams later this year.

The gig, which is being organised by local music retailer Assai Records, will take place on September 20.

Tickets for the show go on sale from 12pm on Friday – the same day as the Pencil Full of Lead singer’s new album Last Night in the Bittersweet.

The album is Nutini’s fourth, and two singles have already been released ahead of its launch.

According to the Assai website, the over-14s-only show will last just 45 minutes, starting at 9pm and ending at 9.45pm.

Doors will open at 8pm, however there will be no opening act.

Ticket prices for Nutini’s Fat Sams gig

Those looking to bag tickets for Nutini’s Fat Sams show will also be able to secure themselves a CD or vinyl of the album by buying a bundle from Assai.

The CD and ticket bundle is currently priced at £21, however other options are available.

Fans looking for a vinyl instead of a CD will have to pay £38 and those buying the vinyl, CD and two ticket bundle will be asked to hand over £59.

A two CD and two ticket bundle is also available for £42, and single tickets can be purchased for £17.50.

Bundle purchases are limited to two CDs and two tickets per person.

Single ticket purchases are limited to one per person and purchases must be made online, not in-store or over the phone.