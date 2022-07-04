Broughty Ferry Gala Week organisers hail ‘absolutely brilliant’ response of local community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Organisers of the Broughty Ferry Gala Week have hailed the “absolutely brilliant” response of the local community after the opening day of festivities.

People flocked to Castle Green on Sunday to take in the gala fete, which featured traditional fete games, face painting and a Super Cars parade.

The fete kicked off what will be a week of events for all the family, with the funds raised going to the Broughty Ferry Traders Association to help support more community events.

Chairman of the Broughty Ferry Traders Association, Steve James, spoke of his delight that the opening event came off smoothly after a two year absence.

He said: “Yesterday was absolutely brilliant and the turn out was really good. That’s the first one we’ve had since 2019 (because of Covid) so we’re delighted it went really well.

“It’s a community spirited thing bringing everyone together and it’s good for the local businesses. It’s good all round.”

Gala Week helps community spirit

Broughty Ferry Gala week will run until Sunday 10 July and will feature activities such as a silent disco, a screening of Top Gun on the Castle Green and a family fun run around Broughty Ferry.

Treasure hunting on the beach, a bingo night and a secret garden trail will also take place for all the family to get involved with.

The money raised from the festivities will in turn help to support other community events and in times of budget constraints, the funding is more important than ever.

“What we are trying to do is bring all the local businesses together to help each other out”, Steve said.

“To keep our high street looking the way it is, it will take a bit of everyone coming together to keep it that way.

“We finance all the whole of the gala week and the money that is made goes towards the Christmas lights.

“We have to look at funding for that kind of thing so that’s the serious side of things.”

To find out more about what to expect during Broughty Ferry Gala Week, have a look at the itinerary here.