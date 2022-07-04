Broughty Ferry Gala Week organisers hail ‘absolutely brilliant’ response of local community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry Gala Week organisers hail ‘absolutely brilliant’ response of local community

By Laura Devlin
July 4 2022, 5.10pm Updated: July 4 2022, 7.58pm
Sonny Thompson (aged 3) and his mum Rachael Thompson sitting on the mod bikes at the gala fete. Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Organisers of the Broughty Ferry Gala Week have hailed the “absolutely brilliant” response of the local community after the opening day of festivities.

People flocked to Castle Green on Sunday to take in the gala fete, which featured traditional fete games, face painting and a Super Cars parade.

The fete kicked off what will be a week of events for all the family, with the funds raised going to the Broughty Ferry Traders Association to help support more community events.

Crowds on Castle Green, Broughty Ferry for the Gala Fete. Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Chairman of the Broughty Ferry Traders Association, Steve James, spoke of his delight that the opening event came off smoothly after a two year absence.

He said: “Yesterday was absolutely brilliant and the turn out was really good. That’s the first one we’ve had since 2019 (because of Covid) so we’re delighted it went really well.

“It’s a community spirited thing bringing everyone together and it’s good for the local businesses. It’s good all round.”

Gala Week helps community spirit

Broughty Ferry Gala week will run until Sunday 10 July and will feature activities such as a silent disco, a screening of Top Gun on the Castle Green and a family fun run around Broughty Ferry.

Treasure hunting on the beach, a bingo night and a secret garden trail will also take place for all the family to get involved with.

Karen Scrimgeour – as Lady Staga at the Gala Fete. Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

The money raised from the festivities will in turn help to support other community events and in times of budget constraints, the funding is more important than ever.

“What we are trying to do is bring all the local businesses together to help each other out”, Steve said.

“To keep our high street looking the way it is, it will take a bit of everyone coming together to keep it that way.

Duende Voices Choir at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Sunday 3rd July 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall/ DCT Media.

“We finance all the whole of the gala week and the money that is made goes towards the Christmas lights.

“We have to look at funding for that kind of thing so that’s the serious side of things.”

To find out more about what to expect during Broughty Ferry Gala Week, have a look at the itinerary here.

