Dundee licensing chief not ruling out refreshed policy to curb booze sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee licensing chief not ruling out refreshed policy to curb booze sales

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
July 4 2022, 6.26pm Updated: July 4 2022, 6.29pm
Councillors believe alcohol is too readily available in Dundee.
Councillors believe alcohol is too readily available in Dundee.

Dundee City Council is seeking a new strategy for reducing availability of alcohol after a court ruling forced a rethink.

The council’s licensing board had been knocking back the majority of businesses applying to sell booze under its overprovision policy.

But this was ruled unlawful by a sheriff in March and last week, Aldi and Home Bargains gained off-sales licenses for new stores due to the decision.

‘Disappointment’ after sheriff’s decision

Convener of the council’s licencing board, Councillor Stewart Hunter, said: “Clearly the licensing board was disappointed that our overprovision policy fell after the legal challenge by Aldi.

“Even though the sheriff agreed with us in most of the points in the legal challenge we lost the appeal on one point – minimum pricing – and therefore lost the appeal.”

Minimum pricing of alcohol at 50p per unit sold became law across Scotland in May 2018.

Councillor Stewart Hunter

As any retailer cannot undercut this it means, according to the sheriff ruling, that there is already sufficient provision in the law to stop lower-priced unit sales.

It meant there was nothing the board could do legally to prevent the two major retailers landing off sales licenses.

Review underway

Despite this, Mr Hunter has not ruled out another move to introduce an adjusted policy.

He said: “At the start of every licensing board term we are obliged by law to review our statement of licensing policy which we will start shortly.

“During this review we will consider overprovision and will determine what our next steps will be.”

Public Health Concern

Director of Public Health for NHS Tayside, Dr Emma Fletcher, has previously expressed concern about the number of alcohol retailers in Dundee.

She described alcohol availability as an important environmental factor for “influencing patterns of alcohol use”.

Dr Emma Fletcher

This concern is shared by the council’s licensing board.

Mr Hunter added: “Clearly one of the main reasons we decided on our last overprovision policy was due to the impact of alcohol consumption on public health.

“However, we will consider all evidence made available to us before we come to a decision on what we do next.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier