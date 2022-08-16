Stolen wheelie bins torched at Broughty Ferry park sparking wildfire fears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents have told how they feared a blaze involving stolen wheelie bins in a Broughty Ferry park could have resulted in a wildfire.

Several bins were taken from properties on Ceres Crescent on Friday night before being set alight at Gillies Park.

One man, who asked not to be identified, told The Courier his bin was taken during the incident.

He said: “Given that bit is overgrown where the fire started, I did fear there could have been a wildfire.

“Before the storms it was so dry given the recent weather.

“This has happened before around Bonfire Night, bins being taken and set alight.”

Another resident said: “Someone went up and inspected the mound on Saturday and said there were four bins up there.

Youngster ‘carrying blue bin over his shoulder’

“A neighbour had seen one youngster carrying a blue bin over his shoulder walking down Ceres Crescent with it before the fire.

“The flames were around 6ft in the air, it was all blue bins filled with paper and cardboard.

“Both the police and the fire service were contacted. As soon as the fire service arrived the kids scarpered.”

A spokeswoman from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at around 10.40pm of reports of a wheelie bin on fire in Gillies Park.

“One appliance from Balmossie fire station was dispatched to the scene and crews used a hose reel jet at the scene.

“We received the stop message at around 10.50pm.”

The incident was reported to police on Saturday.

A spokesperson said: “Police in Dundee received a report of the theft of wheelie bins from the Ceres Crescent area of Broughty Ferry.

“Inquiries are at an early stage.”