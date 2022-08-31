Bins outside Dundee gym destroyed after being set on fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee gym owner says he is “disappointed” after vandals set fire to the bins outside his business.

Graham McCann, owner of Functional Fitness on Brown Street, discovered the damage while opening the venue on Wednesday morning.

The fire destroyed two of the large bins and left a third badly damaged.

It also damaged the pavement, which Graham has reported to Dundee City Council.

He said: “I came in this morning and saw that both bins had been set on fire.

“It doesn’t surprise me – Brown Street isn’t the best place in the world.

“The other morning I was out jogging and I saw that another place nearby had had their bins burned.

“That was just a few days before ours were set on fire.

“They’re totally gone, the fire must have just burnt itself out.”

Gym owner forking out hundreds of pounds to replace bins

Graham will now have to buy new bins for the gym – something that could set him back hundreds of pounds.

He also plans to set up new CCTV cameras to deter any future would-be vandals.

He added: “We’ll need to replace the bins, which could cost £200 or £300.

“We’ll also have to start keeping them inside which isn’t fantastic, especially in the summer months.

“We’ve been here 10 years and we haven’t had anything like this but I’m not totally shocked.

“I’m just a wee bit disappointed.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of two bins having been set on fire on Brown Street in Dundee around 8.25am on Wednesday.

“No one was injured and inquiries are at an early stage.”

Meanwhile bin strikes that have led to huge piles of waste building up across Tayside come to an end in Dundee and Angus on Thursday.