Bins outside Dundee gym destroyed after being set on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Bins outside Dundee gym destroyed after being set on fire

By Matteo Bell
August 31 2022, 4.56pm Updated: August 31 2022, 7.38pm
Another bin set on fire in Brown Street
Another bin set on fire in Brown Street

A Dundee gym owner says he is “disappointed” after vandals set fire to the bins outside his business.

Graham McCann, owner of Functional Fitness on Brown Street, discovered the damage while opening the venue on Wednesday morning.

The fire destroyed two of the large bins and left a third badly damaged.

It also damaged the pavement, which Graham has reported to Dundee City Council.

He said: “I came in this morning and saw that both bins had been set on fire.

The bins blaze caused damage to the pavement.

“It doesn’t surprise me – Brown Street isn’t the best place in the world.

“The other morning I was out jogging and I saw that another place nearby had had their bins burned.

“That was just a few days before ours were set on fire.

“They’re totally gone, the fire must have just burnt itself out.”

Gym owner forking out hundreds of pounds to replace bins

Graham will now have to buy new bins for the gym – something that could set him back hundreds of pounds.

He also plans to set up new CCTV cameras to deter any future would-be vandals.

He added: “We’ll need to replace the bins, which could cost £200 or £300.

“We’ll also have to start keeping them inside which isn’t fantastic, especially in the summer months.

Debris left after the bins fire.

“We’ve been here 10 years and we haven’t had anything like this but I’m not totally shocked.

“I’m just a wee bit disappointed.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of two bins having been set on fire on Brown Street in Dundee around 8.25am on Wednesday.

“No one was injured and inquiries are at an early stage.”

Meanwhile bin strikes that have led to huge piles of waste building up across Tayside come to an end in Dundee and Angus on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre following eight-day strike.
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 01092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 29/08/2022
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. Featured images for Courier's Local Artist of the Year comp Picture shows; Featured images for Courier's Local Artist of the Year comp. Dundee. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 31/08/2022
Local Artist of the Year: Over-18s in Tayside and Fife show off their talents…
0
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. Featured images for Courier's Local Artist of the Year comp Picture shows; Featured images for Courier's Local Artist of the Year comp. Dundee. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 31/08/2022
Local Artist of the Year: Primary kids across Tayside and Fife get creative
0
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. Featured images for Courier's Local Artist of the Year comp Picture shows; Featured images for Courier's Local Artist of the Year comp. Dundee. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 31/08/2022
Local Artist of the Year: Spotlight shines on talented Tayside and Fife high school…
0
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. Featured images for Courier's Local Artist of the Year comp Picture shows; Featured images for Courier's Local Artist of the Year comp. Dundee. Supplied by DCT design team Date; 31/08/2022
Local Artist of the Year: Stunning artwork by over-18s in Tayside and Fife (part…
0
Amy was at home after the birth of baby Millie when sepsis developed.
Dundee mum says hospital staff 'saved my life' after sepsis ordeal
0
bins on fire dundee
Dundee city centre bins set alight in late night firebug attack
Jack and Victor
Where to meet Jack and Victor as Still Game duo visit Dundee and Perthshire
0

More from The Courier

Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre following eight-day strike.
Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next?
0
Kirkcaldy Comic Con is returning for 2022.
Superheroes assemble as Kirkcaldy Comic Con returns this weekend
0
A generic stock photo shows Primary School children at work in a classroom.
All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action
0
Dundee's Lyall Cameron impressed against Falkirk.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron opens up on 'bad times' on loan, dedicating goal to…
0
A lovely Winter's day at the Kenmore end of Loch Tay.
Three men in court accused of firing weapons at Loch Tay campsite
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 01092022. Courier Daily Main Art. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 29/08/2022
LISTEN: New restaurants across Tayside and Fife