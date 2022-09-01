Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in ‘People Huv Tae Know’ tour By Matteo Bell September 1 2022, 1.21pm Updated: September 1 2022, 1.21pm 0 Navid (Sanjeev Kohli) and Jane McCarry (Isa) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A troupe of stars from the legendary comedy Still Game are set to visit Dundee and Arbroath while on tour later this year. Gavin Mitchell, Paul Riley, Sanjeev Kohli, Jane McCarry and Mark Cox will be visiting two Tayside theatres as part of their People Huv Tae Know tour, which kicks off in November. The actors – who play Boaby, Winston, Navid, Isa and Tam – will be celebrating Still Game’s 20th anniversary and sharing some of their own memories from the show. Winston (Paul Riley). The news comes after the show’s leading duo, Jack and Victor, announced plans to visit Dundee and Auchterarder for a meet and greet next week. Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in November The tour will stop at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on November 4, before travelling to Arbroath for a performance at the Webster Memorial Theatre on November 13. The Whitehall Theatre in Dundee. Tickets for the Dundee and Arbroath shows are already available online, starting at £35 per person. Audience members are also encouraged to come in costume, with prizes being awarded to the best dressed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk' Dundee school closures: 7 key questions answered 0 Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 organisers jumping for joy at record-breaking total raised for charity 0 Dundee cat owner targeted by scammers after pet goes missing 0 Five new cycling and walking routes to be assessed in Dundee 0 Dundee clear-up begins after bin strikes - what happens next? 0 All Dundee schools and nurseries to close for three days due to strike action 2 LISTEN: From a hidden gem to fine dining and more - new places to… Local Artist of the Year: Over-18s in Tayside and Fife show off their talents… 0 Local Artist of the Year: Primary kids across Tayside and Fife get creative 0 More from The Courier Broughty Ferry man jailed for taking baseball bat 'on dog walk' Patisserie Valerie in Dundee to close amid 'unprecedented challenges' Taylor Wimpey lodge appeal following Monifieth development rejection 0 Daughter walks 5 miles for help after woman falls at remote Angus beauty spot Huge wind farm off coast of Fife and Angus worth £4bn to economy 0 ALISTAIR HEATHER: Those striking workers are making your life better in ways we can't… 0