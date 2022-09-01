Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Arbroath in ‘People Huv Tae Know’ tour

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A troupe of stars from the legendary comedy Still Game are set to visit Dundee and Arbroath while on tour later this year.

Gavin Mitchell, Paul Riley, Sanjeev Kohli, Jane McCarry and Mark Cox will be visiting two Tayside theatres as part of their People Huv Tae Know tour, which kicks off in November.

The actors – who play Boaby, Winston, Navid, Isa and Tam – will be celebrating Still Game’s 20th anniversary and sharing some of their own memories from the show.

The news comes after the show’s leading duo, Jack and Victor, announced plans to visit Dundee and Auchterarder for a meet and greet next week.

The tour will stop at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on November 4, before travelling to Arbroath for a performance at the Webster Memorial Theatre on November 13.

Tickets for the Dundee and Arbroath shows are already available online, starting at £35 per person.

Audience members are also encouraged to come in costume, with prizes being awarded to the best dressed.