Home News Dundee

Fly-tippers ‘back with a vengeance’ as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee

By James Simpson
September 24 2022, 9.00am Updated: September 24 2022, 9.40am
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield

A resident has hit out after “tonnes” of rubble were left dumped in a Dundee car park – just a year after the same issue blighted the area.

Mounds of grass and tarmac have appeared on Girvan Gardens in Whitfield.

Allan Mara, who lives nearby, says it is the second time materials like this have been left at the site.

Last year, environment watchdog Sepa confirmed it was investigating “large-scale fly-tipping” on Girvan Gardens.

‘Multiple occasions’ where piles of rubble left behind

Allan says the mess left behind on that occasion was cleared up – but now more has appeared.

He said: “There were multiple occasions where piles and piles of stuff were scattered across this car park.

“I spoke with the council previously about this and it costs them thousands of pounds to get everything removed safely.

“It was a major clean-up and I know they alerted Sepa.

Large mounds have appeared in recent days

“I fear it could be a repeat of last summer, given we’ve had over eight tonnes of rubbish dumped in the last week or so.

“They appear to be back with a vengeance – the piles have been added to as the days have gone by.”

Workers in an adjacent compound, set up to install 5G cables, told The Courier the rubble is not connected to them.

Allan believes that work may have inadvertently helped the fly-tipping go largely unnoticed.

whitfield fly tipping
The material fly-tipped at the same site last year

He added: “Given how close the waste has been dumped to the fencing, it probably appears like it could be connected to the recent works.

“Now the works are completed I think the council should look to try and block this car park to prevent this from happening again.

“The reality is it’s the council taxpayers left footing the bill.”

Sepa alerted after latest fly-tipping

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “We were made aware by Dundee City Council of fly-tipping at this location and an investigation is underway.

“Tackling waste crime can be challenging due to a lack of evidence about those responsible and the best way is to stop criminals getting their hands on waste in the first place.

“Everyone can help by checking waste service providers are licenced by or registered with Sepa.

“We continue to encourage anyone to report fly-tipping activity via the Dumb Dumpers Stopline on 08452 30 40 90 or by completing an online form.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Anyone who does fly-tip is acting illegally and the council has robust procedures to try to deter this selfish and dishonest activity, including issuing a fixed penalty notice or reporting culprits to the procurator fiscal who has the power to fine up to £40,000.”

