Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day

Visitors were welcomed across a variety of venues in Dundee to celebrate the annual Doors Open Day event.

Organisations and volunteers offered free access to a wide variety of sites across the city this weekend, many of which are not ordinarily available to the public.

Doors Open Day is Scotland’s largest free festival.

Around 1,000 buildings are expected to open, generating over 200,000 visits to sites and hidden architectural gems of all kinds in locations throughout Scotland.

Some of the venues that opened for visitors in Dundee included the Central Mosque, the Museum of Transport and Discovery Point.

Tucked away behind Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, the University of Dundee’s Hawkhill House was open for guests. The building is now home to the stores and offices of the University of Dundee’s Museums.

Curator Matthew Jarron will give guided tours round the 18th century listed building, revealing some of the University’s collections of art, science and natural history.

The Courier photographer Steven McDougall visited the museum, capturing some of the fascinating items on view for guests.