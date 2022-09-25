Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee venues welcome guests on annual Doors Open Day

By Ben MacDonald
September 25 2022, 7.54pm
Curator Matthew Jarron guiding people around Hawkhill House's fascinating collection.
Visitors were welcomed across a variety of venues in Dundee to celebrate the annual Doors Open Day event.

Organisations and volunteers offered free access to a wide variety of sites across the city this weekend, many of which are not ordinarily available to the public.

Doors Open Day is Scotland’s largest free festival.

Around 1,000 buildings are expected to open, generating over 200,000 visits to sites and hidden architectural gems of all kinds in locations throughout Scotland.

Some of the venues that opened for visitors in Dundee included the Central Mosque, the Museum of Transport and Discovery Point.

Tucked away behind Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design, the University of Dundee’s Hawkhill House was open for guests. The building is now home to the stores and offices of the University of Dundee’s Museums.

Curator Matthew Jarron will give guided tours round the 18th century listed building, revealing some of the University’s collections of art, science and natural history.

The Courier photographer Steven McDougall visited the museum, capturing some of the fascinating items on view for guests.

Guests learn about The Alan Woods Collection room, browsing items from the artist and writer’s private collection
Some of the zoology room’s exhibits.
Guests stand at the front of the 18th century house.
The Darjeeling Ferns Collection, found at the Herbarium.
Guests were able to view the exhibits in the Art & Design room.

