Home News Dundee

What’s the story behind the new mural at the Wellgate car park in Dundee?

By Emma Duncan
October 21 2022, 5.26pm Updated: October 21 2022, 7.19pm
The mural can be found on the Meadowside side of the Wellgate car park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The mural can be found on the Meadowside side of the Wellgate car park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A new mural has appeared on the side of the Wellgate car park in Dundee and it has left many locals wondering how it got there and who is responsible.

Now the group behind it have revealed the story behind the design.

Created by local social justice enterprise ScrapAntics, the group worked in partnership with Articulate, a Glasgow based organisation which supports art access and participation for people least likely to engage in creative activity.

The mural was created by nine young people from Dundee, all of whom are care experienced, and took just over a week to paint.

The mural has received a lot of praise from locals. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The young artists designed and developed the mural themselves at a series of workshops held at Dundee and Angus College and run by lead local artist Pamie Bennet.

Their inspiration came from their happiness at the new free bus travel for young people under the age of 22, exploring what the sense of independence and ability to travel meant to them and their experience of living in Dundee.

ScrapAntics rent a space in the Wellgate Centre, it has a third sector floor to support members of the community and is why that location was chosen.

Breaking down barriers to art access

Pamie and local artists Diamages, C.Gul and Elaine Maher joined the youngsters and helped them complete it.

Sandy, managing director for ScrapAntics says, “It’s great to have such a vibrant mural reflecting the interests of young people in our community, we have a shared aim with Articulate of breaking down barriers to access the arts.

“This project is a great example of how partnership working can benefit the community.”

The youngsters took inspiration from free bus travel and what the independence means to them. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Articulate received funding from The National Lottery Community Fund as part of its Artvism project.

The project was created to heighten care experienced young people’s sense of belonging and capture public attention as a time of global turmoil and uncertainty.

But the work does not stop there with three other murals planned as part of the project in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

