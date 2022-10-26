Tickets on sale for unique hometown show by Dundonian composer and producer Andrew Wasylyk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tickets are on sale for a unique hometown show by Dundonian composer and producer Andrew Wasylyk.

The special performance at V&A Dundee on Tuesday December 6 will launch his new album Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls.

Andrew will be joined by an eight-piece ensemble for the launch of what is his second album for Clay Pipe Music.

Only 200 tickets are available for this performance in the Locke Hall of V&A Dundee.

The evening will also include compositions taken from his Scottish Album Of The Year Award nominated albums, Balgay Hill: Morning In Magnolia and Fugitive Light And Themes Of Consolation, as well as live accompanying visuals from artist and designer Tommy Perman.

Hometown audience

The performance is the first date in Andrew’s UK tour, but he’s particularly pleased that a hometown audience will be first to hear the album being played live.

“The performance at V&A Dundee will be the first time that we have performed pieces from Hearing The Water Before Seeing The Falls in front of an audience,” he said.

“It will also be the first date of the tour and V&A Dundee feels like the right place to start – not only because it’s my hometown but I can see echoes between the music and the nature of the architecture of the building.”

Inspiration

Andrew said the initial inspiration for the album was conceived as a commissioned response to The World’s Edge exhibition, by American contemporary landscape photographer Thomas Joshua Cooper, at the National Galleries of Scotland.

Andrew accompanied Cooper to Inchcolm Island in the Firth of Forth to learn of the artist’s practice – specifically, his three decades of travel across five continents, capturing cardinal points and extreme locations surrounding the Atlantic Ocean.

Many of these locations will be under water within 35 years as a result of climate change.

Based in his home city of Dundee, Andrew is also well-known to the music world as a founding member of The Hazey Janes, a member of Idlewild and for his work with poet Liz Lochhead.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the December 6 V&A Dundee gig, priced £15 each, are on sale from 10am on Wednesday October 26.

A fuller interview with Andrew about his new album will appear in The Courier’s Weekend magazine of Saturday November 5.