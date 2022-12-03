Threats and abuse force DCA to cancel drag queen event due to safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Threats and abuse force DCA to cancel drag queen event due to safety concerns

By Neil Henderson and Ben MacDonald
December 3 2022, 2.01pm Updated: December 4 2022, 2.54pm
Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: DCA.
Dundee Contemporary Arts. Image: DCA.

Online threats and homophobic abuse directed at a performer due to appear at Dundee Contemporary Arts on Saturday has forced the venue to cancel the event due to safety fears.

The Drag Queen Storytime event was due to take place at the venue at 1pm but has since been cancelled due to what the DCA described as “hateful and intimidatory behaviour of a small number of people online” leading to the performer feeling unsafe.

Performer, Miss Peaches, was due to appear at the event which is part of the venue’s Transcendent season celebrating those exploring gender issues.

‘Hateful and intimidatory behaviour’

The venue said both the performer as well as DCA employees had received “abusive and threatening messages”.

It also confirmed that police had been informed of the incidents on Tuesday when the online abuse was first received.

A statement outlining the DCA’s reasons for the last-minute cancellation was posted on social media.

It read: “We are very sorry to say that today’s Drag Queen Storytime event was unable to go ahead because of the hateful and intimidatory behaviour of a small number of people online, which led to the performer feeling unsafe.

“We are appalled that she and members of our team have received abusive and threatening messages this week, and have reported this behaviour to the police.

Event cancelled due to safety concerns

“We refuse to be intimidated by hate speech and abusive behaviour and hope very much to reschedule this event soon.

“In the meantime we will be making a donation to LGBT Youth Scotland in recognition of the struggles faced by the LGBT community on a daily basis.”

Following the cancellation performer, Miss Peaches, thanked those who had supported her decision to cancel the engagement.

She added: “Being forcefully misgendered, accused of pedophilia and having my social media cherry picked to create a narrative that i’m not safe to be around children is heartbreaking.

“I chose to cancel because the event became about something more than a story time.

“It was overshadowed by a transphobic, queer-phobic, bigoted hate campaign against myself personally and anyone like me.

“Most importantly I didn’t want children being faced with a mob of people holding signs.”

She also vowed to reschedule the event for an as yet unspecified date in a bid not to “let these horrible people win”.

Tommy Small, Dundee Pride chairperson said described the alleged abuse as “disgusting”.

He told The Courier: “It’s so sad to see these hateful groups spreading their disgusting misinformation, homophobia and transphobia at what should have been a very joyful, happy event for children and their families.

“They dress their lies, and hateful views by clutching their pearls and shouting ‘think of the children’ when in fact they have absolutely no idea what they’re talking about.

“Dundee pride have been fortunate enough to work with the brilliant Miss peaches on drag Queen story time in the past.

“Not only is Miss Peaches an inspiring, kind, warm woman she is also an absolute professional and the children who have attended in the past have smiled from ear to ear hearing her read beautiful children’s stories.”

This latest incident comes just weeks after a LGBT hub in Kirkcaldy, Fife was subjected to two separate attacks in the same evening.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of threatening messages being made online in relation to a planned show at Dundee Contemporary Arts gallery.

“Following enquiries, no criminality was established.”

 

