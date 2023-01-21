No trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to track replacement works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There will be no trains running between Dundee and Aberdeen on Sunday as track replacement works take place.

Network Rail confirmed on Saturday that the line will be closed throughout the day, with services to resume on Monday morning.

Replacement bus services will be in place for passengers as the work to remove old tracks and supports takes place.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Tomorrow, the route between Dundee and Aberdeen will close, to allow track renewal works to continue. This helps keep Scotland’s Railway safe and reliable.

“Trains return first thing on Monday.”

The works come nearly a year after Network Rail began to carry out upgrading work between the two cities, spending £4 million on removing old track.