TV crime expert Prof David Wilson set for Dundee event after hit show with Emilia Fox

A leading TV crime expert is set to host a Dundee talk-in after the success of his latest series with actress Emilia Fox.

Professor David Wilson, who has starred in the Channel 4 series In the Footsteps of Killers in recent weeks alongside the Silent Witness star, will take to the stage at the Gardyne Theatre in March.

The criminologist will discuss his latest book – Signs of a Murder – and his career.

Investigation of Templeton Woods murders

Prof Wilson – originally from Sauchie in Clackmannanshire – will also talk about his BBC Scotland series, David Wilson’s Crime Files.

The second series of In the Footsteps of Killers started earlier this month with an investigation into Dundee’s notorious Templeton Woods murders.

Carol Lannen, 18, and 20-year-old Elizabeth McCabe, were murdered 11 months apart with their bodies dumped in the woods.

Prof Wilson and Emilia interviewed former police officers, victims’ relatives, lawyers and social workers during their investigation.

The episode explored whether the two unsolved murders were linked and who may have been responsible for them.

Earlier in his career, Prof Wilson was the UK’s youngest prison governor, aged just 29 – where he came into contact with some of the country’s most notorious criminals.

Prof Wilson told The Courier: “I fell in love with Dundee when I visited last year and I am very much looking forward to returning in March.

“It will be the first time I have given a public lecture in the city and I am looking forward to meeting the people of Dundee in a more informal environment than a filming schedule would allow.”

Prof Wilson appears at the Gardyne Theatre on Friday March 17 with tickets available online.