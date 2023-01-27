Robertson’s sign saved from rubble goes on display at The McManus Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The iconic Robertson’s furniture shop sign saved following a fire in November has gone on display at The McManus in Dundee.

The sign was one of three items – including a second Willison House sign – that was saved after the 1930s building was destroyed in a blaze.

Visitors to the museum and gallery will now be able to see the signage, which forms part of the ‘Making of Modern Dundee’ exhibition.

A gate from the storefront was also saved by staff at the gallery, who took action to preserve the items straight away.

Museum services manager Gareth Jackson-Hunt was in Glasgow when he heard about the fire.

He was immediately concerned, first about the museum’s store – which is located nearby – and secondly that items key to the history of Dundee could be lost.

Mr Jackson-Hunt said: “I was out in Glasgow with friends and found out from my colleagues.

“I had that instant panic there was a historic building on fire.

“I quickly started thinking about parts of the building that are so iconic.”

Following the fire an immediate demolition was ordered due to the heat of the blaze warping the internal structure.

Dundee City Council took ownership of the building, allowing Gareth to see if parts could be salvaged.

The metal signage was damaged by the heat but has not been fully repaired for display.

Robertson’s fire damage ‘part of the story’

Gareth said: “The sign itself is slightly mangled, and that has almost become part of the history of the building.

“We cleaned it to remove any dust or soot, but we’ve pretty much left them in the state they were salvaged.

“A lot of the letters are distorted, but that adds to the story.”

The sign is displayed in the exhibition as it was seen on Barrack Street, with visitors looking up at it.

The items are being cared for by the gallery on loan and may be handed it back in future as part of planning permissions.

Gareth thinks the fire serves as a good reminder for people in the city to appreciate its history and architecture.

‘Look up every now and then’

He said: “It was interesting watching as people said it would be great to see it in the museum.

“Two days before the fire anybody could have seen it on the building. It’s important to remind people to appreciate the buildings we have got.

“People walk around and focus on what they were doing and never look up at the buildings.

“It’s nice to remind people to just look up every now and then.”