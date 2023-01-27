Robertson’s sign saved from rubble goes on display at The McManus Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Robertson’s sign saved from rubble goes on display at The McManus Dundee

By Alasdair Clark
January 27 2023, 4.57pm Updated: January 27 2023, 5.30pm
Gareth Jackson-Hunt with the sign at the McManus Gallery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Gareth Jackson-Hunt with the sign at the McManus Gallery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The iconic Robertson’s furniture shop sign saved following a fire in November has gone on display at The McManus in Dundee.

The sign was one of three items – including a second Willison House sign – that was saved after the 1930s building was destroyed in a blaze.

Visitors to the museum and gallery will now be able to see the signage, which forms part of the ‘Making of Modern Dundee’ exhibition.

A gate from the storefront was also saved by staff at the gallery, who took action to preserve the items straight away.

Museum services manager Gareth Jackson-Hunt was in Glasgow when he heard about the fire.

The sign and white backing were saved. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

He was immediately concerned, first about the museum’s store – which is located nearby – and secondly that items key to the history of Dundee could be lost.

Mr Jackson-Hunt said: “I was out in Glasgow with friends and found out from my colleagues.

“I had that instant panic there was a historic building on fire.

“I quickly started thinking about parts of the building that are so iconic.”

The sign forms part of the gallery’s Making of Modern Dundee exhibition. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Following the fire an immediate demolition was ordered due to the heat of the blaze warping the internal structure.

Dundee City Council took ownership of the building, allowing Gareth to see if parts could be salvaged.

The metal signage was damaged by the heat but has not been fully repaired for display.

Robertson’s fire damage ‘part of the story’

Gareth said: “The sign itself is slightly mangled, and that has almost become part of the history of the building.

“We cleaned it to remove any dust or soot, but we’ve pretty much left them in the state they were salvaged.

“A lot of the letters are distorted, but that adds to the story.”

Robertson's sign at McManus in Dundee
The letters are distorted due to the intense heat of the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The sign is displayed in the exhibition as it was seen on Barrack Street, with visitors looking up at it.

The items are being cared for by the gallery on loan and may be handed it back in future as part of planning permissions.

Gareth thinks the fire serves as a good reminder for people in the city to appreciate its history and architecture.

‘Look up every now and then’

He said: “It was interesting watching as people said it would be great to see it in the museum.

“Two days before the fire anybody could have seen it on the building. It’s important to remind people to appreciate the buildings we have got.

“People walk around and focus on what they were doing and never look up at the buildings.

“It’s nice to remind people to just look up every now and then.”

