Home News Dundee

Former Dundee business centre could be demolished for flats

By Laura Devlin
January 31 2023, 1.06pm
The former Digital IT Centre could become flats. Image: Google Street View
The former Digital IT Centre could become flats. Image: Google Street View

A former business centre in Dundee could make way for a housing development.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council to build 15 flats, along with a commercial unit, at the old Digital IT Centre on Douglas Street – close to the city centre.

If the proposals are given the green light, the old office block at 10 Douglas Street will be demolished and a five-storey building erected in its place.

Plans for housing and commercial units

A total of 15 flats, a commercial unit and four live-work units – designed to allow people living in the development to also work on-site – would then be built.

A large communal garden, along with seven parking spaces and a public art display, is also planned.

Writing on behalf of the applicant Blinshall Street Ltd, Jon Frullani Architects says the proposals represent an opportunity redevelop to the “derelict” site and “bring it back to life”.

A statement said: “The derelict and underused buildings at 10 Douglas Street present an opportunity for redevelopment.

“The site can be re-used for a mixed-use development, consisting of commercial
units and studios along with residential units, to diversify the site and bring the area back to life.

“Through the replacement of the existing vacant and dilapidated industrial units with a mix of commercial and residential units, the proposed development would aim to provide high-quality accommodation, helping create a safer and more welcoming environment, in an area already identified for regeneration.”

Wider regeneration of area

The plans are the latest in a series of applications submitted for the area.

In 2021, permission was granted for student accommodation and live-work spaces to be built at 56 Brown Street .

The former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street is also subject to a planning application. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The former Oxygen nightclub – also on on Brown Street – is another building subject to housing plans.

The proposals, if approved by Dundee City Council, would see the existing building torn down to make way for 72 flats.

