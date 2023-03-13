Eighth ace gives Dundee golfer amazing record spanning six decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Eighth ace gives Dundee golfer amazing record spanning six decades

By Neil Henderson
March 13 2023, 11.16am Updated: March 13 2023, 5.33pm
Iain McMurray at Downfield Golf Club,
Iain McMurray at Downfield Golf Club, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Dundee pensioner is celebrating scoring his eighth hole in one – including one in each decade since the 70s.

Iain McMurray, 80, a long-standing member of Downfield Golf Club, knocked in his latest ace, clinching his record of having achieved the feat at leas once a decade from his 30s through to his 80s.

Iain, who has twice been Downfield’s club captain and who in his heyday had a handicap of just four, scored the latest hole in one on the 17th green on Tuesday.

Dundee golfer Iain McMurray.
Dundee golfer Iain McMurray. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

His victory came just two weeks before his 81st birthday.

Iain initially thought he had lost his ball when he arrived at the green as he did not see it enter the hole.

He said: “I’ll admit I did think I had overshot the green as I couldn’t find my ball.

“It was only when one of the guys I was playing with said ‘check the hole’ that I found my ball there in the cup.”

Seven of Iain's eight hole in ones happened at Downfield Golf Club.
Seven of Iain’s eight hole in ones happened at Downfield Golf Club. Image: DC Thomson

He added: “I’ve scored a few hole in ones in the past but this one certainly was a bit of a surprise.

“It’s customary whenever someone has achieved such a feat to buy a bottle of whisky and leave it on the bar for other members to celebrate with you.”

Dundee golfer’s hole in ones not only success

Iain’s son Andrew later checked through his press cuttings and score sheets and realised his father’s latest triumph meant he had scored a hole in one for six successive decades.

The first was at the 17th at Downfield in 1975, followed by one at the 12th in 1979.

The next two were also at the 12th in the 80s.

Then it was a long wait until 1998 when he holed out at the 3rd at Downfield.

In 2006 he aced once more, this time at the 6th hole.

In 2013 playing with son Andrew and old friend Arthur Farquharson, he aced the 4th hole, this time at the Strathmore Golf Club near Blairgowrie.

Having played golf for more than 60 years years Iain reckons he has played possibly as many as 40,000 par threes.

Iain McMurray has enjoyed success on the green. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We are all trying to knock the ball in the hole but it’s largely down to luck,” Iain admitted.

“I’m 80 now and even though I still play three times a week I can’t hit the ball like I used to to.

“However, the 17th hole is only wee – about 160 yards – so I knew I had a chance.

“It’s still pretty special when it happens though.”

‘Impressive achievement’

Club professional Barry Smith, who has been at the Downfield club for 16 years, was the first to congratulate Iain.

He said: “It really is an impressive achievement to have scored a hole in one regularly throughout his life. I certainly don’t know of anyone else who can boast such a record.

“Iain says it’s down to luck, which it is to some degree, but even at 80 he is still an accomplished golfer.

“In his younger years was a respected and very competitive opponent out on the course.”

