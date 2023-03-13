Eighth ace gives Dundee golfer amazing record spanning six decades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee pensioner is celebrating scoring his eighth hole in one – including one in each decade since the 70s.

Iain McMurray, 80, a long-standing member of Downfield Golf Club, knocked in his latest ace, clinching his record of having achieved the feat at leas once a decade from his 30s through to his 80s.

Iain, who has twice been Downfield’s club captain and who in his heyday had a handicap of just four, scored the latest hole in one on the 17th green on Tuesday.

His victory came just two weeks before his 81st birthday.

Iain initially thought he had lost his ball when he arrived at the green as he did not see it enter the hole.

He said: “I’ll admit I did think I had overshot the green as I couldn’t find my ball.

“It was only when one of the guys I was playing with said ‘check the hole’ that I found my ball there in the cup.”

He added: “I’ve scored a few hole in ones in the past but this one certainly was a bit of a surprise.

“It’s customary whenever someone has achieved such a feat to buy a bottle of whisky and leave it on the bar for other members to celebrate with you.”

Dundee golfer’s hole in ones not only success

Iain’s son Andrew later checked through his press cuttings and score sheets and realised his father’s latest triumph meant he had scored a hole in one for six successive decades.

The first was at the 17th at Downfield in 1975, followed by one at the 12th in 1979.

The next two were also at the 12th in the 80s.

Then it was a long wait until 1998 when he holed out at the 3rd at Downfield.

In 2006 he aced once more, this time at the 6th hole.

In 2013 playing with son Andrew and old friend Arthur Farquharson, he aced the 4th hole, this time at the Strathmore Golf Club near Blairgowrie.

Having played golf for more than 60 years years Iain reckons he has played possibly as many as 40,000 par threes.

“We are all trying to knock the ball in the hole but it’s largely down to luck,” Iain admitted.

“I’m 80 now and even though I still play three times a week I can’t hit the ball like I used to to.

“However, the 17th hole is only wee – about 160 yards – so I knew I had a chance.

“It’s still pretty special when it happens though.”

‘Impressive achievement’

Club professional Barry Smith, who has been at the Downfield club for 16 years, was the first to congratulate Iain.

He said: “It really is an impressive achievement to have scored a hole in one regularly throughout his life. I certainly don’t know of anyone else who can boast such a record.

“Iain says it’s down to luck, which it is to some degree, but even at 80 he is still an accomplished golfer.

“In his younger years was a respected and very competitive opponent out on the course.”