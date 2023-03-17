Dundee dental practice to close by end of month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee dental practice to close by end of month

By Matteo Bell
March 17 2023, 2.29pm Updated: March 17 2023, 4.38pm
The Mydentist practice in Fintry. Image: Google Maps

A Dundee dental practice will close at the end of the month due to a lack of staff.

The Mydentist practice on Finlarig Terrace in Fintry will shut on March 31 – resulting in two job losses.

A letter has been sent to patients informing them of the closure and encouraging them to attend any appointments scheduled before March 31 as normal.

The letter also explains how to register with a new dental practice.

Mydentist said they struggled to recruit new clinicians, a problem seen with many practices.

A spokesperson said: “In common with many dental practices across the country we have faced significant challenges in recruiting clinicians.

“Unfortunately, as a result, our practice at Finlarig Terrace in Fintry will close on 31st March.

“We’re in contact with patients to inform them of the changes and urge those with appointments in the meantime to attend the practice as usual.”

Patients ‘disappointed’ by Mydentist Dundee closure

It is not yet known if any jobs will be lost due to the closure.

The news has come as a shock to patients, with one saying: “I’ve been waiting over a year to get my work done and the communication has been quite poor.

“I’m quite disappointed it’s now closing.

“I could have spent the last 12 months looking for a new practice.

“I’m just worried about having to register somewhere else, it seems like a lot of places aren’t taking new people.”

The announcement comes just days after Tayport’s Old Bank dental practice confirmed plans to close its doors due to a lack of qualified staff.

The closure has left the north Fife community without a local dentist – forcing them to travel for treatment.

Meanwhile, Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth has announced that it will no longer be providing NHS treatment – focusing on more expensive private work instead.

