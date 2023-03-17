Dundee dental practice to close by end of month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee dental practice will close at the end of the month due to a lack of staff.

The Mydentist practice on Finlarig Terrace in Fintry will shut on March 31 – resulting in two job losses.

A letter has been sent to patients informing them of the closure and encouraging them to attend any appointments scheduled before March 31 as normal.

The letter also explains how to register with a new dental practice.

Mydentist said they struggled to recruit new clinicians, a problem seen with many practices.

A spokesperson said: “In common with many dental practices across the country we have faced significant challenges in recruiting clinicians.

“Unfortunately, as a result, our practice at Finlarig Terrace in Fintry will close on 31st March.

“We’re in contact with patients to inform them of the changes and urge those with appointments in the meantime to attend the practice as usual.”

Patients ‘disappointed’ by Mydentist Dundee closure

It is not yet known if any jobs will be lost due to the closure.

The news has come as a shock to patients, with one saying: “I’ve been waiting over a year to get my work done and the communication has been quite poor.

“I’m quite disappointed it’s now closing.

“I could have spent the last 12 months looking for a new practice.

“I’m just worried about having to register somewhere else, it seems like a lot of places aren’t taking new people.”

The announcement comes just days after Tayport’s Old Bank dental practice confirmed plans to close its doors due to a lack of qualified staff.

The closure has left the north Fife community without a local dentist – forcing them to travel for treatment.

Meanwhile, Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth has announced that it will no longer be providing NHS treatment – focusing on more expensive private work instead.