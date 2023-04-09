Dundee Police appeal for information on missing Dundee woman Deborah Gall, 37, was last seen in the Maryfield area on Saturday. By Matteo Bell April 9 2023, 1.55pm Share Police appeal for information on missing Dundee woman Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4290871/deborah-gall-missing-dundee-woman/ Copy Link 0 comments Deborah Gall, 37. Image: Police Scotland. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for information after a 37-year-old woman was reported missing in Dundee. Deborah Gall was last seen in the Maryfield area at 7.30pm on Sunday. She has been missing since, and police are now appealing for information on her whereabouts. The 37-year-old is described as 5ft 6ins tall with a slim build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing an orange hooded top, black leggings and white trainers. Sergeant Jamie Heald said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen Deborah or knows of her whereabouts to contact the police." Those with information which could help officers in their search should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3596 of April 8. 