Home News Dundee

Dundee Race for Life delayed due to Radio 1’s Big Weekend

Cancer Research UK's event has been pushed back due to the music festival at Camperdown Park.

By Poppy Watson
A Race for Life participant.
Thousands of people took part in the Race for Life at Camperdown Park last year. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Dundee Race for Life has been delayed due to Radio 1’s Big Weekend being held in the city.

The Cancer Research UK annual fundraiser had been due to take place at Camperdown Park on Sunday June 18.

But organisers have been asked to move the event to later in the year.

The music festival takes place at Camperdown between May 26 and 28.

It is hoped that by moving the event, the park will have enough time to recover from Big Weekend.

New Race for Life date

Race for Life will now take place on Sunday July 30.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland, says she apologises for any inconvenience or disappointment the change in date causes.

She added: “We would love for as many people as possible to instead join us for Race for Life Dundee at Camperdown Park on Sunday July 30.”

Advice for existing participants

Participants who have already signed up for the June 18 date can transfer their entry to the new date.

If that does not suit, they can request a refund on their entry fee.

Refunds can be requested by contacting the Race for Life team on 0300 123 0770.

Race for Life Dundee will now take place in July. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

How to sign up for Dundee Race for Life

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants will receive an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.

People can choose from 5k and 10k events. There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy – a mud-splattered obstacle course - and there is a Pretty Muddy Kids option too.

The charity says people of all ages and abilities are welcome to join.

To sign up for the Dundee Race for Life, visit the charity’s website.

