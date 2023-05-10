Neil Forsyth reveals TV scene inspired by Brian Cox’s Monifieth newsagent brother

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bob Servant creator Neil Forsyth has revealed a scene in the Dundee comedy series was inspired by Brian Cox’s older brother.

Cox played the cheeseburger tycoon turned politician in the BBC TV show.

His older brother was a well-known newsagent in Monifieth.

Speaking on the Some Laugh podcast, Broughty Ferry writer Forsyth revealed how many people saw Charlie in his brother’s on-screen character.

He said: “Several times people have said Bob Servant must be based on Charlie Cox.

“Now he was a legendary Dundee newsagent who had this (news stand) which was essentially a shed in a hedge.

“But that’s Brian Cox’s brother and they would always tell me these funny stories about him.”

Forsyth went on to explain how a story involving Charlie inspired one of Bob’s escapades.

He said: “One guy said he went to Monifieth High and bought some chewing gum (from Charlie).

“He was going to school and Charlie Cox went, ‘I’ve got nae change, would you take a cabbage?’

“I told (Brian) the story and he loved it.

‘Me and Brian were cracking up’

“So in the second series of Bob Servant there’s a scene where a woman goes to the counter and buys a burger and he says, ‘I’ve got no change, would you take a cabbage?’

“And he puts a cabbage on the counter – me and Brian are cracking up and everyone’s like, what’s the relevance?”

The hit comedy show, set in Broughty Ferry, ran for two series on the BBC between 2013 and 2014.

“Would you take a cabbage?”@mrneilforsyth on working with Brian Cox on a scene inspired by the Succession star’s brother pic.twitter.com/S0UfTJqI0o — Some Laugh (@somelaughpod) May 9, 2023

However just last year Forsyth hinted the character could make an comeback to our TV screens.

Speaking after winning the Writer Television/Film award for Guilt at the Scottish Baftas, he said: “Brian always brings it up with me when I see him.

“I think he gets weary of people asking him about it, so you never know.”

Guilt recently returned to TV screens for its third and final series.