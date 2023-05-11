Work starts at Camperdown Park for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preparation work has begun at Camperdown Park for Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Areas of the park have ben closed to the public as contractors move into the site.

Floor panels were being installed on Thursday, just over a fortnight before more than 80,000 fans descend on the park.

The likes of Lewis Capaldi and The 1975 are set to perform between May 26 and 28.

Further park restrictions will be phased in over the next two weeks ahead of the festival’s opening night – with no public access to the main car park from May 25.

Meanwhile, road closures around Camperdown Park and Dundee could lead to disruption to drivers in the city.

No parking will be available at the park during the festival – with wider restrictions around the park also to be in place.

A temporary car park will be set up on Riverside Drive sports pitches – near the pavilion – for £7 a day.

Shuttle buses will run from there to the site, with buses also transporting revellers to and from Slessor Gardens.

Camperdown Wildlife Park will also be closed throughout Big Weekend.

Normal access to Camperdown Park will resume on May 29 – however, restrictions may still be in place in the days after as the festival site is dismantled.

Councillor Heather Anderson, neighbourhood services convener, said: “Dundee is really looking forward to hosting the Big Weekend, and Camperdown Park will provide a beautiful backdrop to this high-profile festival.

“This is one of the biggest events that we’ve ever held here. Some disruption is inevitable given the scale of what’s being put on, but we’ll look to minimise that wherever possible.”

Ahead of the festival later this month, The Courier has put together a handy guide with everything you need to know.