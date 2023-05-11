Work starts at Camperdown Park for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work starts at Camperdown Park for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee

A series of pictures shows workers on site to begin preparations for the music festival.

By Kieran Webster
Work has begun at Camperdown Park ahead of Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Work has begun at Camperdown Park ahead of Radio 1's Big Weekend. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Preparation work has begun at Camperdown Park for Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Areas of the park have ben closed to the public as contractors move into the site.

Floor panels were being installed on Thursday, just over a fortnight before more than 80,000 fans descend on the park.

The likes of Lewis Capaldi and The 1975 are set to perform between May 26 and 28.

Floor panels are being installed. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Workmen on site. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Parts of the park have been shut for the work. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Further park restrictions will be phased in over the next two weeks ahead of the festival’s opening night – with no public access to the main car park from May 25.

Meanwhile, road closures around Camperdown Park and Dundee could lead to disruption to drivers in the city.

No parking will be available at the park during the festival – with wider restrictions around the park also to be in place.

The metal walkways will protect the grass. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Several large machines are due to visit the site in the coming days. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A temporary car park will be set up on Riverside Drive sports pitches – near the pavilion – for £7 a day.

Shuttle buses will run from there to the site, with buses also transporting revellers to and from Slessor Gardens.

Camperdown Wildlife Park will also be closed throughout Big Weekend.

Normal access to Camperdown Park will resume on May 29 – however, restrictions may still be in place in the days after as the festival site is dismantled.

More panels being laid down. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hard at work to prepare Camperdown Park. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Equipment arriving at the site. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Councillor Heather Anderson, neighbourhood services convener, said: “Dundee is really looking forward to hosting the Big Weekend, and Camperdown Park will provide a beautiful backdrop to this high-profile festival.

“This is one of the biggest events that we’ve ever held here. Some disruption is inevitable given the scale of what’s being put on, but we’ll look to minimise that wherever possible.”

Ahead of the festival later this month, The Courier has put together a handy guide with everything you need to know.

