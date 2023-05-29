Thieves steal Christmas gifts for kids in Dundee foodbank break-in

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A sum of cash and children’s Christmas gifts are among the items reported stolen after a break-in at a Dundee foodbank.

Thieves targeted Dundee and Angus Foodbank on Albert Street over the weekend.

Two password-protected laptops, a locked money box containing £84.97 and a radio were taken.

A range of Christmas presents, including around 15 kids’ toys in a pink zip-up bag, have also gone.

Volunteers discovered the break-in on Monday morning.

In a statement, the foodbank said: “It is with great sadness that we discovered a break-in this morning at our Dundee and Angus Foodbank premises of 110 Albert Street, Dundee, DD4 6QN, which we believe took place over the weekend.

“We take very seriously our responsibility to safely secure the generous and sacrificial donations made by the people of Dundee and Angus and welcome their continued support and trust to use those resources wisely.

“We have issued a statement to officers today at Police Scotland and their enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is urged to call them directly on 101 and ask for Maryfield Police Station.”

We have asked Police Scotland for comment.