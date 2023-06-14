Xplore Dundee blames ‘illegal picket’ after bus hit with parking ticket during strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Xplore Dundee blames ‘illegal picket’ after bus hit with parking ticket during strike

The double-decker was pictured with the ticket attached to its windscreen in the city centre.

By Kieran Webster
An Xplore Dundee bus with a parking ticket
An Xplore Dundee bus got hit with a parking ticket. Image: Ronald Clark/Facebook

Bosses at Xplore Dundee have blamed an “illegal picket” for alerting authorities after one of its buses was hit with a parking ticket.

The double-decker was pictured with the ticket attached to its windscreen on Crichton Street, in the city centre, on Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle had been parked in a bay with a maximum stay of two hours.

Xplore says the bus was there for emergency relief, in case of a breakdown.

Staff at the company are currently on strike, with temporary drivers drafted in to run a skeleton timetable.

‘An illegal picket pointed it out to a traffic warden’

Ronald Clark, who saw the ticket, said: “I was walking down Crichton Street yesterday afternoon and saw a parking ticket on front of the bus.

“It was parked in bus loading bay so it must have overstayed its time in the bay.”

A spokesperson for Xplore said: “We understand that we had a spare bus parked in town to respond to any breakdowns.

“An illegal picket pointed out to a traffic warden that our bus was parked in a bus bay with a max stay of two hours.”

An Xplore Dundee bus parked in Dundee
The Xplore bus on Crichton Street. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council, which handed out the ticket, said: “It would not be appropriate for the council to discuss individual cases.

“Details of how a challenge can be made to a penalty charge notice are available on the council’s website.”

The comments from Xplore come after the firm was accused of using “dirty tricks” when it cited the closures of major firms like Timex and Michelin in Dundee in an attempt to prevent strike action.

Xplore Dundee staff on a picket line
Xplore workers on a picket line in the city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

About 200 workers are taking industrial action after rejecting a 7% pay deal.

Xplore has since announced all its services this Sunday are cancelled due to the impact of the strike.

The industrial action could run until September unless a real is reached.

The Courier has a comprehensive guide to the Xplore Dundee strike including which services are running.

More from The Courier

Xplore Dundee bus
Xplore Dundee announce suspension of industrial action
CCTV footage of three people in an Arbroath supermarket
Police launch appeal after concern grows for Arbroath shoppers
Missing Dundee man, Brandon Wallace
Police launch appeal for missing man who may have travelled to Edinburgh
Firefighters at Hill Street, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy street closed off as fire crews tackle blaze
Police have closed off Whitehall Place, Dundee.
Section of Dundee road shut due to 'movement in the pavement'
Waterford Regional Sports Centre, where Dundee will face Fleetwood Town on July 8. Image: Philip Oldham/BPI/Shutterstock
Dundee reveal pre-season matches in Ireland - including clash with Celtic legend's EFL outfit
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cheaper cannabis and tasered twice
David Gold has made Arbroath his second home as a key player on the pitch and coach off it. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
David Gold says Arbroath is his 'second home' after committing to a decade of…
Victims of Professor Sam Eljamel protested outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel in 'blood splattered' Holyrood protest
three dogs racing at high speed around the track at the Thornton greyhound racing stadium in Fife.
EVE MASSIE BISHOP: Time's up for Fife greyhound racing track - and the cruel…