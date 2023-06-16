Three men arrested after ‘disturbance’ on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Three men arrested after ‘disturbance’ on Dundee street

Police were called to Mains Road shortly after 9am on Friday.

By Laura Devlin
Police on Mains Road in Dundee
Police were called to Mains Road on Friday morning. Image: Supplied

Three men have been arrested after a “disturbance” in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

Police were called to Mains Road shortly after 9am on Friday following reports a group of people were causing a disturbance in the area.

Locals reported seeing up to eight police vehicles during the incident, with one saying he “did not realise Dundee had that many police cars”.

Pictures taken by a passer-by showed multiple officers on the scene, with a group appearing to be detaining someone on the ground.

Man ‘with blood on him’ in nearby garden

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed and Police Scotland has not said whether anyone was hurt.

One local said: “I saw three meat wagons and various police cars as well.

“I saw someone who looked like they were giving a statement to the police.

“There was also a man who had blood on him in the garden area.”

Police on Mains Road in Dundee
Several police vehicles descended on Mains Road. Image: Supplied

Another onlooker said: “It was around 9.30am when I saw two police cars and three officers on the street.

“I didn’t hear anything, though, so I’m not really sure what it was about.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a group of people causing a disturbance in the Mains Road area of Dundee around 9.05am on Friday.

“Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries remain ongoing.”

More from The Courier

Police were called to Mains Road on Friday morning. Image: Supplied
BrewDog launches 'world first' beer-scented deodorant
Elliott Parish.
St Johnstone part company with goalkeeper Elliott Parish
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Police were called to Mains Road on Friday morning. Image: Supplied
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox appointed Hearts B team head coach
Volunteers and staff members standing outside The Birks Cinema.
Netflix, cost of living and 'glorious weather' leave Aberfeldy cinema at threat of closure
Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
£15m plan for holiday lodges at Fife quarry unveiled
photo shows Sam Eljamel next to a diagram of a brain.
COURIER OPINION: Public inquiry must be held into disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel cover-up claims
Police were called to Mains Road on Friday morning. Image: Supplied
Arbroath sign Linlithgow Rose goal machine Mark Stowe
Police were called to Mains Road on Friday morning. Image: Supplied
Fife fraudster jailed for £350k motorhomes scam
People sunbathing in Slessor Gardens, Dundee, during the mini heatwave.
Tayside and Fife heatwave: Is sunny weather set to end?