Three men arrested after ‘disturbance’ on Dundee street

Three men have been arrested after a “disturbance” in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

Police were called to Mains Road shortly after 9am on Friday following reports a group of people were causing a disturbance in the area.

Locals reported seeing up to eight police vehicles during the incident, with one saying he “did not realise Dundee had that many police cars”.

Pictures taken by a passer-by showed multiple officers on the scene, with a group appearing to be detaining someone on the ground.

Man ‘with blood on him’ in nearby garden

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed and Police Scotland has not said whether anyone was hurt.

One local said: “I saw three meat wagons and various police cars as well.

“I saw someone who looked like they were giving a statement to the police.

“There was also a man who had blood on him in the garden area.”

Another onlooker said: “It was around 9.30am when I saw two police cars and three officers on the street.

“I didn’t hear anything, though, so I’m not really sure what it was about.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a group of people causing a disturbance in the Mains Road area of Dundee around 9.05am on Friday.

“Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries remain ongoing.”