Xplore Dundee strike over as staff accept pay offer

An ongoing strike involving staff at Xplore Dundee has come to an end after a fresh pay offer was accepted.

Workers resumed industrial action last weekend after rejecting an initial pay offer.

A temporary timetable was in operation on Monday as staff returned to the picket line.

But normal service resumed on Tuesday after a discussion between Xplore and Unite the Union.

Now the dispute has come to an end completely after Unite members voted to accept a new and improved pay offer.

Dougie Maguire, regional officer for Unite, said that he hopes “lessons can be learned” for pay talks in the future.

He said: “Unite can confirm that our Xplore Dundee membership have voted to accept an improved pay offer.

“This now brings the dispute to an end and normal bus services will be resuming for the people of Dundee.

“It’s important to say that Unite at all times wanted to resolve this dispute through negotiations with Xplore Dundee management and we hope that lessons can be learned for future pay talks.”

Staff at Xplore, which is owned by Glasgow-based McGill’s, previously rejected a 7% pay rise.

Details of the new offer have not been confirmed.

Xplore Dundee has been contacted for comment.