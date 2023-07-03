Three teens charged in connection with assault in Dundee park

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an assault in Dundee’s Caird Park, as well as anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

The incidents all took place on June 17 with police saying they are following positive lines of enquiry to trace others involved.

The behaviour has prompted Police Scotland to issue a warning at the start of the school summer holidays.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Three youths, aged between 14 and 15, have been charged and will be reported to Youth Justice Authorities in connection with an assault at Caird Park and anti-social behaviour within Dundee city centre, which took place on Saturday June 17.

“Officers are continuing to follow positive lines of enquiry to trace a number of other individuals involved in the incidents.”

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, area commander for Dundee, said: “We know that the vast majority of young people will not come to the attention of the police, however a small minority do become involved in antisocial behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents.

“As we approach the schools breaking for summer, it is important that parents are aware of where their children are and what they intend to do whilst out in the community.

“Police Scotland is committed to encouraging people away from these kinds of behaviours, but will take appropriate actions where incidents are reported and offenders are identified.”

Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101.