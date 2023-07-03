Three teens charged in connection with assault in Dundee park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Three teens charged in connection with assault in Dundee park

The trio, all aged between 14 and 15, are also charged with alleged anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The assault allegedly happened at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson
The assault allegedly happened at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson

Three teenagers have been charged in connection with an assault in Dundee’s Caird Park, as well as anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

The incidents all took place on June 17 with police saying they are following positive lines of enquiry to trace others involved.

The behaviour has prompted Police Scotland to issue a warning at the start of the school summer holidays.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Three youths, aged between 14 and 15, have been charged and will be reported to Youth Justice Authorities in connection with an assault at Caird Park and anti-social behaviour within Dundee city centre, which took place on Saturday June 17.

“Officers are continuing to follow positive lines of enquiry to trace a number of other individuals involved in the incidents.”

The three were also involved in anti-social behaviour in the city centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, area commander for Dundee, said: “We know that the vast majority of young people will not come to the attention of the police, however a small minority do become involved in antisocial behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents.

“As we approach the schools breaking for summer, it is important that parents are aware of where their children are and what they intend to do whilst out in the community.

Police Scotland is committed to encouraging people away from these kinds of behaviours, but will take appropriate actions where incidents are reported and offenders are identified.”

Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101.

More from The Courier

Dundee's Braeview Academy.
Dundee school kept pupil's gender transition from parents
Nacho Novo
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's pre-season trip will be vital for team spirit - but it'll…
Hand in a crowd holding up a 'no alcohol' symbol of a wine bottle and glass with a line through it.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Here's what I've learned from 100 days without alcohol
Firefighters were called to Lorimer Street (left) and Dura Street (right) over the weekend. Image: Supplied and James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee tenants feared being trapped in one of four weekend blazes
Brooke with the team at Freya's Wish HQ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Freya's Wish: Fights over donations 'completely ruin' Dundee charity day
Mansefield reached the final of Scotland's Home of the Year. Image: Savills.
Beautiful Perthshire house featured in Scotland's Home of the Year on sale for £800k
Ian Blackford and former SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon
Ian Blackford 'didn't know about £100k SNP motorhome' in Fife
Four small dishes in Loco Rita's Dundee.
Great grub and super savings at Loco Rita's for Dundee Restaurant Week
CR0043760, Laura Devlin, Courier Country. FLying Scotsman Centenary. Picture Shows: Crowds turn out to watch The Flying Scotman as it passes through Dundee on its journey from Edinburgh to Aberdeen. Monday 3rd July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Flying Scotsman: Best pictures as famous locomotive travels through Tayside and Fife
The assault happened in Good News, Broad Street, Cowdenbeath. Image: Google.
Drunken thug punched disabled shopper in Cowdenbeath