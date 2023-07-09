NHS Tayside reassures patients over waiting list text message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

NHS Tayside reassures patients over waiting list text message

The Scottish Government-led campaign has been the centre of confusion for some.

By Chloe Burrell
NHS Tayside.
NHS Tayside patients were sent texts as part of Scottish Government-led campaign.

NHS Tayside has reassured patients over a text sent to locals on waiting lists.

A number of Dundee residents feared the message, which includes a link to a third party website, was a scam when it arrived last week.

But NHS Scotland is using the text service – commissioned by the Scottish Government and handled by the National Elective Coordination Unit (NECU) – in an attempt to ensure they have an up-to-date waiting list record and curb waiting times.

One Broughty Ferry mum says she was alarmed by the random mobile number the message appears to be sent from and link to DrDoctor, a patient engagement platform.

She told us: “I know the NHS is trying to clean up waiting lists but this could have the opposite impact.”

Waiting list text message from NHS Tayside.
The message has caused confusion. Image: Supplied

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “The National Elective Coordination Unit (NECU) has been commissioned by Scottish Government to run a waiting list validation campaign across NHS Scotland.

“NECU supports local NHS Boards to ensure that information held on NHS Scotland waiting lists is accurate, helping us to reallocate any appointments or operations that are no longer needed to others on the waiting list.

“As part of this campaign, NHS Tayside patients who are currently on a waiting list will receive a text message from the NHS Scotland National Elective Coordination Unit from the mobile number 07860039092.

“The text message will include a link to a short survey asking if you still need your appointment or operation followed by a few questions to confirm your identity.

“If you are waiting for an appointment or operation, please do not ignore this message.

“Patients should be reassured that this is a genuine message and not spam.

“If patients do not respond to the text message, NECU will try to contact you twice by telephone.

“If you are unable to answer the call, they will leave a voice message asking you to call us back.

“If you do not respond to these calls, patients will receive a letter from NHS Tayside with instructions about what to do.”

Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

One local, who has been on the waiting list for six months, was among those baffled by the new correspondence.

She said: “I was put through for an urgent referral in January and, apart from a call from an NHS number a few weeks ago, have heard nothing since.

“I then contacted Ninewells in the hope that they would be able to confirm which department was trying to contact me however they were unable to do so, even telling me it could well be my dentist and unless I knew who was contacting me then they couldn’t help.

‘I thought it was a scam’

“Now I’ve received this message asking me to confirm if I still require an appointment.

“I’m confused as to why I’m being asked this when medical professionals have seen fit to refer me.

“I also feel that the personal information requested on completing the form could mean that the text message is a scam.

“Meanwhile, I’m still waiting to see a specialist.”

Another resident says she was “totally confused” by the update.

‘We understand people are vigilant’

She said: “I thought it was a scam. The links within the text message aren’t reassuring at all.

“I was asked for my date of birth – and I’m thinking, don’t you have my date of birth on record already?

“You’re putting the onus on me as a patient to provide my details when I didn’t ask for this.

“All I asked for was a referral to see a specialist about something I’m worried about.”

The National Elective Coordination Unit (NECU) says health boards raised awareness of the service through information leaflets, posters and graphics for their websites and social media channels before it went live.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We understand that people are alert to the risks of potential text scams and measures are already in place to reassure people when they’re contacted.

“We’re committed to eradicating long waits, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Through maximising capacity and redesigning services of care we will continue to address long waits, with National Treatment Centres providing significant additional capacity for orthopaedics, ophthalmic and diagnostic activity.”

More from The Courier

Hitchcock used Snapchat and Instagram to share the vile material. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife College student banned from forming new relationships without permission for social media crimes
Ginger Gairdner: What's the best gardening magazine for advice?
Gayle has a bash at milking Emmylou Harris - under the watchful eye of 'goat wrangler' Kevin Harris. Picture: Kat Goldin.
From milking goats to foraging for 'wild pizza', there's something for everyone at Fodder+Farm…
Dundee teenager, Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.
Dundee tennis starlet Charlie Robertson shines in first round at Wimbledon
Tony Docherty ahead of Fleetwood Town friendly. Image: David Young.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on Luke McCowan 'brilliance', team ethic and injury issues after…
Lewis Vaughan scores a penalty versus East Fife.
4 East Fife v Raith Rovers talking points: Lewis Vaughan on target again as…
Arbroath travelled to Stirling Albion. Image: SNS
5 Arbroath talking points as trialist scores in Angus side's win in Stirling
Declan Glass in action for Queen of the South
Declan Glass stunner secures pre-season victory for Dundee United
Persephone Barkla-Webb, from St Andrews, enjoys the bouncy castle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as crowds flock to annual St Andrews Harbour Gala
Emergency services called to incident on Skebo Court in Dunfermline. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Emergency services descend on Dunfermline street after woman spotted on roof