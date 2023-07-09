NHS Tayside reassures patients over waiting list text message

NHS Tayside has reassured patients over a text sent to locals on waiting lists.

A number of Dundee residents feared the message, which includes a link to a third party website, was a scam when it arrived last week.

But NHS Scotland is using the text service – commissioned by the Scottish Government and handled by the National Elective Coordination Unit (NECU) – in an attempt to ensure they have an up-to-date waiting list record and curb waiting times.

One Broughty Ferry mum says she was alarmed by the random mobile number the message appears to be sent from and link to DrDoctor, a patient engagement platform.

She told us: “I know the NHS is trying to clean up waiting lists but this could have the opposite impact.”

An NHS Tayside spokesperson said: “The National Elective Coordination Unit (NECU) has been commissioned by Scottish Government to run a waiting list validation campaign across NHS Scotland.

“NECU supports local NHS Boards to ensure that information held on NHS Scotland waiting lists is accurate, helping us to reallocate any appointments or operations that are no longer needed to others on the waiting list.

“As part of this campaign, NHS Tayside patients who are currently on a waiting list will receive a text message from the NHS Scotland National Elective Coordination Unit from the mobile number 07860039092.

“The text message will include a link to a short survey asking if you still need your appointment or operation followed by a few questions to confirm your identity.

“If you are waiting for an appointment or operation, please do not ignore this message.

“Patients should be reassured that this is a genuine message and not spam.

“If patients do not respond to the text message, NECU will try to contact you twice by telephone.

“If you are unable to answer the call, they will leave a voice message asking you to call us back.

“If you do not respond to these calls, patients will receive a letter from NHS Tayside with instructions about what to do.”

One local, who has been on the waiting list for six months, was among those baffled by the new correspondence.

She said: “I was put through for an urgent referral in January and, apart from a call from an NHS number a few weeks ago, have heard nothing since.

“I then contacted Ninewells in the hope that they would be able to confirm which department was trying to contact me however they were unable to do so, even telling me it could well be my dentist and unless I knew who was contacting me then they couldn’t help.

‘I thought it was a scam’

“Now I’ve received this message asking me to confirm if I still require an appointment.

“I’m confused as to why I’m being asked this when medical professionals have seen fit to refer me.

“I also feel that the personal information requested on completing the form could mean that the text message is a scam.

“Meanwhile, I’m still waiting to see a specialist.”

Another resident says she was “totally confused” by the update.

‘We understand people are vigilant’

She said: “I thought it was a scam. The links within the text message aren’t reassuring at all.

“I was asked for my date of birth – and I’m thinking, don’t you have my date of birth on record already?

“You’re putting the onus on me as a patient to provide my details when I didn’t ask for this.

“All I asked for was a referral to see a specialist about something I’m worried about.”

The National Elective Coordination Unit (NECU) says health boards raised awareness of the service through information leaflets, posters and graphics for their websites and social media channels before it went live.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We understand that people are alert to the risks of potential text scams and measures are already in place to reassure people when they’re contacted.

“We’re committed to eradicating long waits, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Through maximising capacity and redesigning services of care we will continue to address long waits, with National Treatment Centres providing significant additional capacity for orthopaedics, ophthalmic and diagnostic activity.”