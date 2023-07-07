VIDEO: Dundee road closed after car crash as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: Dundee road closed after car crash as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss

An eyewitness claims the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

By James Simpson and Kieran Webster

A busy Dundee road is closed following a one-vehicle crash.

Police are currently at the scene on Lochee Road, near the junction with Polepark Road.

It’s understood the occupants of a BMW estate vehicle fled the scene on foot shortly after 5.20pm.

A vehicle has crashed on Lochee Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Two lamp posts were struck during the incident and have fallen across the road.

Witnesses claimed a young boy was “nearly struck” by the falling beams.

It is unclear if there any injuries at this time.

Police inspecting the car on Lochee Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Drivers ‘fled the scene’

An eyewitness said: “We saw the car going from side to side it was travelling at speed.

“Then it smashed into the wall.

“A wee boy had to duck onto the grass because of the falling lamppost.

“Two occupants fled the scene on foot, I’m amazed no one has been injured.”

A member of the public said both airbags on the car had deployed.

He said: “It’s some mess to say the least, folk in the houses nearby said there was a loud bang.

“The lamp posts were both straddled across the road and a man from Tayside Contracts was inspecting them.

Police searching the car. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“There was four or five officers looking inside the car with search gloves on in the aftermath of the crash.

“It’s actually incredible no one has been injured in this incident.”

Police Scotland confirmed they were in attendance after a one-vehicle collision on Lochee Road.

A spokeswoman advised inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

