VIDEO: Dundee road closed after car crash as eyewitnesses reveal youngster’s near miss

A busy Dundee road is closed following a one-vehicle crash.

Police are currently at the scene on Lochee Road, near the junction with Polepark Road.

It’s understood the occupants of a BMW estate vehicle fled the scene on foot shortly after 5.20pm.

Two lamp posts were struck during the incident and have fallen across the road.

Witnesses claimed a young boy was “nearly struck” by the falling beams.

It is unclear if there any injuries at this time.

Drivers ‘fled the scene’

An eyewitness said: “We saw the car going from side to side it was travelling at speed.

“Then it smashed into the wall.

“A wee boy had to duck onto the grass because of the falling lamppost.

“Two occupants fled the scene on foot, I’m amazed no one has been injured.”

A member of the public said both airbags on the car had deployed.

He said: “It’s some mess to say the least, folk in the houses nearby said there was a loud bang.

“The lamp posts were both straddled across the road and a man from Tayside Contracts was inspecting them.

“There was four or five officers looking inside the car with search gloves on in the aftermath of the crash.

“It’s actually incredible no one has been injured in this incident.”

Police Scotland confirmed they were in attendance after a one-vehicle collision on Lochee Road.

A spokeswoman advised inquiries into the incident were ongoing.