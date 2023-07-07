Greig McDonald adds former Dundee United youngster in double East Fife signing swoop

East Fife have completed the signing of defenders Jacob Comerford and Sean Docherty on one-year deals.

Comerford was among a number of players recently released by Dundee United and Fifers boss Greig McDonald has moved to add him to his defensive ranks.

The 19-year-old centre-back – who can also play as a defensive midfielder – spent last season on loan at Cumbernauld Colts, making 15 appearances in the Lowland League.

Docherty, also 19 years old, signs from Gala Fairydean Rovers.

The right-back came through the youth system at Hearts, spending time on loan at Brechin City and Gala Fairydean before joining the latter after leaving Tynecastle last year.

The double signing comes the day after Scottish Cup-winning defender Brian Easton signed a one-year deal at MGM Timber Bayview.

⚫️🟡𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗡🟡⚫️ We're delighted to announce the signing of Brian Easton on a 1-year deal. Welcome to Bayview Brian! 🔗https://t.co/30ETcw2L3O pic.twitter.com/FnP7fJfeNH — East Fife FC (@EastFifeFC) July 6, 2023

The 35-year-old won the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone in 2014 and last season lifted the SPFL Trust Trophy as captain – after coming off the bench to help defeat Raith Rovers in the final.

East Fife have now made six summer signings, with Nathan Austin, Ross Philp and Gregor Nicol joining earlier in the window.

Next up for the Fifers are home friendlies to Raith Rovers and St Johnstone before the Viaplay Cup group stage kicks off next weekend.