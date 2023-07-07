Greig McDonald adds former Dundee United youngster in double East Fife signing swoop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Greig McDonald adds former Dundee United youngster in double East Fife signing swoop

The Fifers have reinforced their defence with three new signings in two days.

By Craig Cairns
East Fife manager Greig McDonald. Image: SNS.
East Fife have completed the signing of defenders Jacob Comerford and Sean Docherty on one-year deals.

Comerford was among a number of players recently released by Dundee United and Fifers boss Greig McDonald has moved to add him to his defensive ranks.

The 19-year-old centre-back – who can also play as a defensive midfielder – spent last season on loan at Cumbernauld Colts, making 15 appearances in the Lowland League.

Docherty, also 19 years old, signs from Gala Fairydean Rovers.

The right-back came through the youth system at Hearts, spending time on loan at Brechin City and Gala Fairydean before joining the latter after leaving Tynecastle last year.

The double signing comes the day after Scottish Cup-winning defender Brian Easton signed a one-year deal at MGM Timber Bayview.

The 35-year-old won the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone in 2014 and last season lifted the SPFL Trust Trophy as captain – after coming off the bench to help defeat Raith Rovers in the final.

East Fife have now made six summer signings, with Nathan Austin, Ross Philp and Gregor Nicol joining earlier in the window.

Next up for the Fifers are home friendlies to Raith Rovers and St Johnstone before the Viaplay Cup group stage kicks off next weekend.

